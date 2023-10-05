THE ORTIGAS Malls make it easy for people to buy and sell preloved items, upcycle, and donate with the Sustainability Yard Sale drive which is held every second Sunday of the month at Greenhills and Estancia, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The next Yard Sale will take place on Oct. 8.

One of the pivotal aspects of the circular economy in the Philippines is creating awareness and encouraging people to participate in recycling, upcycling, and other sustainable practices that they can incorporate into their daily lives.

Upcycling is about reimagining the potential of items that have outlived their original purpose. Rather than discarding used or unwanted materials, upcycling artists and enthusiasts see opportunities for reinvention. In the hands of innovative creators, old pieces of furniture, containers, textiles, glassware, and even electronic components can be turned into functional works of art.

“The event promotes the reduction of plastic materials that deeply hurt the environment,” said Aireen Cruz, organizer of Yard Sale, in a statement. “It also encourages individuals, organizations and institutions to intensify their environmental campaigns. It’s a convenient way to help organizations and other institutions raise funds by recycling ‘junk’ and showcasing and selling their upcycled products.”

“The best part about the Ortigas Malls Yard Sale is that it brings together buyers and sellers in one event where they can showcase their creations and convert them into cash,” said Renee Bacani, VP of Ortigas Malls, in a statement. “It also makes great use of Ortigas Malls’ multipurpose spaces in Greenhills and Estancia.”

NGOs, a number of LGU (barangays) and schools participate in the Yard Sale every second Sunday of the month. Buyers include Envirocycle, a full-service e-waste recycling company that helps minimize the amount of electronic equipment being deposited in landfills, and the environmental organization Philippine Advocates for the Care of the Planet, Inc. (PACOPI).

Sellers include residents from the barangays of Addition Hills, Wack Wack, Batis and Pasadena; La Salle Greenhills, La Salle Greenhills Alternative Education; and BJMP Dorms. Exhibitors are KILUS Foundation, KILOS, Akbayanihan Eco Store, RVM, RCAM — organizations that help clean up the environment by recycling and upcycling items.

Shoppers get the chance to win raffle prizes from Yard Sale partners. A Zumba session will be held to boost the morning energy of participants and visitors; free coffee and pandesal will be given for free to the first 100 customers to register onsite.

For more information, download the Ortigas Malls app, and like Ortigas Malls on Facebook, and follow @greenhillsph on Instagram.