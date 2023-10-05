Dining In/Out (10/05/23)

1 of 6

The Pen’s Christmas kicks off on Friday

THE PENINSULA Manila kicks off the holiday season at The Lobby on Friday, Oct. 6 with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and festive music by the Lighter Side Movement Orchestra and The Peninsula Strings. Forty-seven years after its first Christmas tree was lit up, current General Manager Masahisa Oba continues the original message of hope and peace of lighting up the tree with the children from Virlanie Foundation. “At The Peninsula Manila, we make the holiday season easy with planning everything from festive hampers ready for pick-up in our gingerbread house to Christmas decorations in our guest rooms, making it our guests’ home away from home for the holidays,” says Mr. Oba in a release. There will also be a festive concert of holiday tunes that guests can sing along to while enjoying a festive merienda buffet at The Lobby. The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and concert will run from 3 to 6 p.m. The Merienda Buffet costs P3,500 with a flute of Champagne, P2,500 for adults, and P1,250 for children under 12. For inquiries or table reservations, call 887-2888, extensions 6691 and 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com or visit peninsula.com.

French-Japanese culinary collaboration at Hotel Okura

“A NIGHT of Culinary Craftsmanship” awaits diners as a French-Japanese collaboration will be held at Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi Restaurant at Newport World Resorts on Oct. 11 and 12. The seven-course dinner includes apéritifs from Whyte & Mackay and sake pairing from Philippine Wine Merchants. Leading the kitchen team is chef Gerard Villaret Horcajo, Chef de Cuisine of the Michelin-starred restaurant Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu of The Okura Prestige Bangkok. Joining him will be chef Keiichiro Fujino, the Japanese executive chef of Yamazato. Reserve a seat for P12,000 net per person, and receive a 20% discount when using a Premier HSBC credit or debit card. A P5,000 down payment is required to avail of the HSBC discount. Seats are limited. For inquiries and reservations, call 5318-2888 or 0917-842-9067 or e-mail chefs.dinner@hotelokuramanila.com.

Oktoberfest at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT World Resorts has the Weihenstephan Brewery from Bavaria, Germany as its official beverage partner for the Oktoberfest beer festival happening from Oct. 19 to 21, 6 p.m., at The Ballroom, Hilton Manila. The brewery’s seasoned brewmasters fuse traditional processes with state-of-the-art technology to craft Premium Bavaricum, the brewery’s highest standard of quality. Three types of award-winning German beer are coming to Oktoberfest: the Weihenstephaner Original Helle, a light and refreshing drink with a dash of spice; the Hefeweissbier or Yeast White Beer, an elegant, white-foam beer that boasts a balanced and creamy taste with a flavor of bananas and cloves; and the Hefeweissbier Dunkel, a sparkling, full-bodied drink with a note of caramel and a perfect partner to German desserts. This Dark Wheat Beer elicits a velvety mouthfeel and a sweet aroma, winning its spot among locals’ favorites and global beer awards. The festivities also spotlight German sausages and dishes prepared by the integrated resorts’ culinary team. Topping it all off are live performances by the AnTon Showband, drinking games, and special prizes, for P5,200 net per head. For tickets and inquiries, e-mail hiltonmanila_events@hilton.com.

Red Ribbon launches new Rainbow Dedication Cake

FOR SPECIAL celebrations, Red Ribbon suggests its all-new Rainbow Dedication Cake. Covered in rich chocolate icing, it is decorated with rainbow icing and lollipops on top for a party look. Cutting each slice reveals even more rainbow colors, as the soft chiffon comes in blue, pink, and green layers, with chocolate icing between layers. The Rainbow Dedication Cake is available starting at P520 at Red Ribbon branches. It can also be ordered via the delivery website, the Red Ribbon app, the delivery hotline at #87777, or Grab Food and Foodpanda.

DQ releases Floral Cake Collection

DAIRY QUEEN (DQ) has released its new Floral Cake Collection, featuring three new ice cream cakes decorated with a floral touch. First up is the new Strawberry Blizzard Cake, made with DQ’s creamy vanilla soft serve mixed with strawberries, and DQ’s signature fudge and crunch center, finished with pink frosting, and topped with KitKat fingers and pink frosting rosettes. Next is the new Chocolate Blizzard Cake, made with chocolate pieces mixed into DQ’s vanilla soft serve, and DQ’s signature fudge and crunch center. It is then finished with chocolate frosting and topped with KitKat fingers and white frosting rosettes. Finally, there is the new Mango Blizzard Cake, made with creamy vanilla soft serve infused with mangoes, all surrounding DQ’s signature fudge and crunch center. It is then covered in yellow and white frosting rosettes and topped with KitKat fingers. The KitKat Floral Cake Collection has 6” and 8” round cakes. The 6” variant is priced at P749 while the 8” variant is priced at P1,199. Visiting DQ branches for take-out orders or have them delivered by calling the 8911-11-11 hotline or by logging on to dairyqueen.com.ph. They can also be ordered through GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary).

Moonleaf Tea Shop holds P13 milk tea promo

MOONLEAF celebrates its 13th birthday with discounts and online giveaways. On Saturdays and Sundays this October, customers can get their second cup of Tall Pearl Milk Tea for P13. Win a free Wintermelon Milk Tea by joining Moonleaf’s weekly community games on its official social media pages. Visit Moonleaf Tea Shop’s website at www.moonleaf.ph or follow their social media via @moonleafteashop on Facebook for inquiries and updates.

New Christmas Chocolate Creations from Jollibee

JOLLIBEE is kicking off the holiday season with the launch of its two new dessert offerings, the Christmas Chocolate Creations. The collection is made up of the Cookie Caramel Sundae and Choco Banana Pie. The Cookie Caramel Sundae, which starts at P59, is a creamy vanilla soft-serve topped with whole and crushed Chips Ahoy! chocolate chip cookies, a chocolate shell coating, and a drizzle of caramel sauce. The Choco Banana Pie, on the other hand, starts at P47 and seamlessly marries sweet banana filling and rich chocolate fudge inside Jollibee’s signature crispy pie crust. Jollibee’s Christmas Chocolate Creations are now available in all Jollibee stores nationwide for a limited time only via dine-in, take-out, or drive-through, via the Jollibee delivery app, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Mang Inasal celebrates nationwide Ihaw Fest this October

MANG INASAL is treating all its customers this October with freebies through the nationwide Ihaw Fest. “As we continue our year-long celebration of our 20th anniversary, Mang Inasal is not only offering the best Ihaw-Sarap deals but also giving our customers free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo for the first two weeks and free Palabok on the second half of our Ihaw Fest,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro. From Oct. 1 to 15, every purchase of two Chicken Inasal Value Meals (Paa or Pecho) entitles Mang Inasal customers to one free Halo-Halo small (either Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo). While from Oct. 16 to 31, every order of Family Fiesta bundles — a bilao of Chicken Inasal and/or Pork BBQ with Java Rice platter and drinks good for up to six people — affords customers the chance to enjoy two free Palabok solos. All offers are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. Visit https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals.