Dining In/Out (04/11/24)

1 of 3

City of Dreams celebrates summer in the city

SUMMER is in full swing at City of Dreams Manila, where curated dining and staycation offerings spell a perfect summer getaway. Nobu Manila’s well-loved brunch offered only on Sundays, adds a Saturday service starting April 20. As what the growing number of Nobu brunch fans love, the hefty spread features a selection of new-style Japanese cuisine including a chef’s choice of seasonal sashimi, sushi, and maki rolls matched with Nobu signature sauces at the Sushi Bar. The Carving of the Day, Filipino-inspired dishes prepared the Nobu way, other specialty dishes, salads and soups are also available in a buffet combined with a special a la carte menu cooked a la minute. A varied selection of desserts and beverages complete the dining experience. The Nobu brunch experience is available every weekend from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Brunch package starts at P3,499 net per person, inclusive of unlimited sodas, chilled juices, mocktails, tea, and coffee, while children ages six to 12 years enjoy a special rate of P1,749 per child.

STAYCATIONS

City Of Dreams Manila entices guests to have a well-deserved break through the “It’s Summer in the City” promotion at its three Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star-rated hotels. The promotion highlights special rates for the season starting at P9,698 net for a either a one king bed or two twin beds at Hyatt Regency Manila; P10,700 net for a Nobu deluxe room with city view; and P18,200 net for a Nüwa deluxe room. The overnight stay package is for two adults and two children (12 years old and below), which already comes with a complimentary breakfast and fully stocked and replenishable Maxibar. Snacks and refreshments ranging from chilled juices to mocktails and tipples are available from either Breezes or Wave, Nüwa’s and Nobu’s poolside bars. Guests can indulge in a luxurious spa experience at the FTG Five Star Nüwa Spa or Nobu Spa, while over 20 restaurants offering premium dining experiences will appeal to food lovers. The children can fill their hours with unlimited play with the 12 attractions at DreamPlay. “It’s Summer in the City” promotion’s booking period is until May 31, 2024 with stay period until June 1, 2024, except on blackout dates. For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

McDonald’s adds new dishes

MCDONALD’S introduces new sides: the Sweet Corn McShaker Fries, the ChocNut Sundae and McCafe ChocNut Frappé. The fries have a sweet and salty taste with a distinct sweet corn flavor, shaken into McDonald’s World-Famous Fries. The Sundae and the Frappé have chocolatey, nutty notes, all available for a limited time only. The McDonald’s Sweet Corn McShaker Fries can be enjoyed ala carte in Medium, Large or BFF, or as your fries upgrade to any meal. The ChocNut Sundae likewise may be enjoyed ala carte or as an add-on to your meal for P55 while the ChocNut Frappe is available in Medium and Large ala carte or as an upgrade to your drink at branches of McDonald’s with McCafe only. Meanwhile, they’re sprucing up the rest of menu: their Double Cheeseburger has upgraded buns, which boast a softer texture and a shiny glaze; and the patties have become juicier thanks to a wider gap in the grill, and the vegetables are fresher with a 60% reduction in stored vegetables. “By incorporating familiar Filipino flavors into our menu, we are not only catering to the Filipino palate but also creating a shared experience across generations,” said Katrina Lee-Chua, Director for Marketing & Channels. Promotions of the new items will be available through the McDonald’s App.

Casa Buenas marries food and wine in an exclusive pairing event

FILIPINO-SPANISH restaurant Casa Buenas in Newport World Resorts and Philippine Wine Merchants invite gourmands and connoisseurs to its first Wine Pairing Affair on April 18. Culinary creations from award-winning chefs and premium spirits from Chile and Hungary match up for a night to remember. The Wine Pairing Affair will feature eight different stations, each with its own curated food-and-wine pairing. Guests get the liberty to explore any and all options to their hearts’ and palates’ content while walking around. Philippine Wine Merchants will be bringing seven unique varieties of Montes Alpha and a special vintage Disznókő. Casa Buenas will be preparing eight hors d’oeuvres, including Duck Breast with Chickpeas, Cauliflower,and Jus paired with Montes Alpha Cabernet Sauvignon. The wine’s round tannins and rich acidity cut through the fullness of the dark meat while its ripe fruit flavors and dark chocolate notes amplify the savory elements of the dish. The experience starts at a rate of P5,700 nett. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. For reservations, contact (02) 7808-8988 or 0917-878-8312 or email casa.buenas@newportworldresorts.com.

Coca-Cola goes K-Pop

COCA-COLA has introduced the newest addition to the Coca-Cola Creations line-up, Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar. Offering a limited-edition flavor and experience, Coca-Cola® K-Wave Zero Sugar celebrates fans and their infinite devotion for K-Pop. First launched in South Korea in February and now launching across the region, the fans can look forward to a suite of music-focused digital and IRL experiences featuring some of the genre’s biggest stars. In addition to the new limited-edition flavor, three K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, ITZY, NMIXX, and the founder of JYP Entertainment, J.Y. Park, have created unexpected experiences for devoted fans. As part of this collaboration, the groups have teamed up to drop a K-Pop anthem and music video called “Like Magic,” produced by J.Y. Park. The full song and video will be available on JYP Entertainment’s YouTube channel. “We are very excited to celebrate the incredible passion of K-Pop fandoms, especially here in ASEAN & South Pacific,” says Teejae Sonza, Senior Marketing Director for Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola ASEAN & South Pacific. “This isn’t just a limited-edition drink; it’s a one-of-a-kind immersive experience — a true taste of Coca-Cola magic infused with the energy of K-Pop. Just like Coke Creations is known for, it all starts with an amazing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar flavor, but with a little dash of fruity K-Pop twist. And there’s more! Fans can also embark on an AI-powered journey to customize their music video, all thanks to our exciting collaboration with JYP Entertainment and three of the hottest K-Pop groups today.” Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar will be available in select markets across the region including Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Australia and around the world. A frozen variation will be available in select markets, including Australia.

Seattle’s Best presents Tiramisu Cloud Cream Collection

SEATTLE’S BEST Coffee is introducing its newest offering, the Tiramisu Cloud Cream Collection. Seattle’s Best Coffee’s Tiramisu captures all the flavors of this famous dessert in its newest collection, which features three signature coffee drinks made with a layer of Tiramisu Cloud Cream on top. The Iced Cloud Americano has a smooth espresso note with the flavor of Tiramisu cloud cream. There’s the Iced Cloud Latte, an over-ice creation with notes of espresso, milk and a Tiramisu cloud cream topping for those who prefer something milkier. Finally, the Iced Cloud Breve, another signature iced beverage with an espresso note, is balanced with a combination of milk and cream and topped with Tiramisu cloud cream. To know more about Seattle Best Coffee’s latest offerings and updates, follow their social media pages on Facebook (@seattlesbestcoffeephilippines) and Instagram (@seattlesbestph).