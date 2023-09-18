SOME gifts are more exciting than others, and we’re feeling a bit left out as guys are sure to harvest another crop of socks and ties this coming Christmas. We’re taking a stand and making a list for cool gifts that will definitely be worn by the recipient.

Ray-Ban sunglasses

Dark glasses and race cars? What’s not to like? A new collaboration from Ray-Ban and Ferrari introduces a tough line made with Liteforce (a material used in aeronautics) and carbon fiber which sees classic shapes oozing with racecar-driver style. Next, how often have you had glasses slip off your face? A new line from Ray-Ban sees the lenses flipping over to the other side. The Ray-Ban Reverse switches the lenses from convex to concave, therefore hugging the face even tighter. The Reverse styles are available for the Wayfarer, the Aviator, the Boyfriend, and the Caravan. The new Ray-Ban collection is available in all SM Departments stores and Vision Express branches nationwide.

Tumi bags

Bag brand Tumi is releasing its Alpha X collection for Fall 2023, made with PX6, the brand’s most durable fabric to date (according to them). Tumi is known for crafting bags out of durable ballistic nylon. We’re eyeing the Alpha X Slim Deluxe Portfolio, with room for a tablet and other accessories (P47,990) and Tumi’s classic Product 4, with lots of pockets and enough room for a laptop (P61,990). The Fall 2023 Collection is available now via Tumi.com.

Thom Browne’s Samsung phone

You’ve got a nice phone, but is it from Thom Browne? New York-cool Thom Browne is collaborating with Samsung to dress up the Galaxy Z Fold5. The Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition, launched in limited numbers in the Philippines this month (we’ve been told it’s sold out; but you can try), features Samsung’s latest foldable technology, combined with Thom Browne’s signature design elements. This limited edition also includes two leather pouch cases and a special edition S Pen. Included as well is the Galaxy Watch6, epitomizing timeless style and coming with two leather straps: one with black pebble leather and the other with red, white, and blue striped leather. These colors are also used on the 25W travel adapter, the coin-style watch charger and an exclusive fabric USB-C to USB-C cable. — JLG