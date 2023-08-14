More than 100 brands will participate in this year’s ArteFino Festival 2023, so much so that the brands are spilling over to two parts of the Powerplant Mall in Rockwell.

The bazaar, which will be open from Aug. 24 to 27, will take place at The Fifth at Rockwell as well as the Powerplant Mall’s North Court. Participating brands include Abel.ph, Amparo’s Apothecary, BalaiKamay, C&C, Caro Wilson, HoliCOW, Katha, LARA Samar, Larone Artisans, Likha-Mundo, Pinky Lizares, Pulido, Sustainably Made, The Fine Life Market, Touch of Craft, TravelFund by SiriusDan, and Uswag Artesano X Abre Linea.

Some highlights include The Barracks, a dedicated space for men curated by Ram Lopez-Vito Bucoy, which will showcase 12 emerging Filipino brands. It will present a fresh new take on men’s fashion and lifestyle, highlighting Philippine craftsmanship. The ArteFino finds booth, meanwhile, will highlight selections by the ArteFino theme.

A grand tribute vignette inspired by fashion designer Patis Tesoro will also be built, informed by the designer’s use of piña fabric. Conceptualized and designed by acclaimed scenographer and costume designer Gino Gonzalez, the lobby entrance will be transformed into a harvest field that traces the journey of craft — from the time Patis Tesoro paved the way for the preservation of ethnic Filipino clothing up to the present. Fitting forms dressed in iconic, one-of-a-kind pieces by Ms. Tesoro will be exhibited with hand woven hammocks as its backdrop. An island of bilaos (circular hand woven trays) float over rice fields containing showcase pieces from the festival. The opposite wall will feature more key pieces from new collections of participating brands, framed by hand woven trays.

ArteFino co-founder Marimel Francisco said in a statement, “Patis Tesoro was an impetus and inspiration for our movement and our vendors.”

Speaking with BusinessWorld during the fair’s preview on Aug. 7, ArteFino co-founder Cedie Lopez-Vargas said, “Artefino is the event. But at the heart of Artefino is the HeArteFino Foundation.”

Proceeds from the ArteFino festival and its ticket sales are dedicated to The HeArteFino Foundation and its programs. They are used to fund and invest in chosen communities around the country. Ms. Lopez-Vargas said in a statement, “When we partner with communities or makers, our aim is to empower them to run sustainable businesses. Our collaborations run for several years so that we establish long-term relationships and create real impact.”

Beneficiaries of HeArteFino’s development program include beaders of the Bagobo Tagabawa community from Davao and fabric weavers of Kabankalan in Negros Occidental.

HeArteFino has more recently set its eyes on the future of zero-waste textiles. In 2019, they reached out to Anya Lim of Anthill and the weavers of Argao in Cebu to explore the many possibilities of zero-waste textiles in the fashion, design, and lifestyle space. Ms. Lopez-Vargas pointed out new items from Anthill, which included fabrics made from existing textiles, taken apart and rewoven. “What we really should highlight are the communities that provide the craft,” she said in an interview. “These are the stories we want to tell.”

The ArteFino Festival 2023 will run from Aug. 24 to 27 at The Fifth at Rockwell and North Court, both at the Powerplant Mall. This event, co-presented by Rockwell Land Corp., will open daily from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m to 10 p.m (Saturday), and 10 a.m to 9 p.m (Sunday). — Joseph L. Garcia