HOMEGROWN retail chain New City Commercial Corp. (NCCC) Mall Ma-a promises a good mix of local and international brands and targets 400 tenants by the end of 2024.

The mall’s construction, which started in 2021, is currently at 50%, and is in full swing since the construction’s resumption post-pandemic. With a total lot area of 28,200.64 square meters, it is set to top off in the first quarter of 2024. Dubbed Davao’s homegrown mall, its design is inspired by the Philippine Eagle and will have an earthy color palette resembling the natural hues and appearance of the bird.

“The construction team has worked diligently to ensure that we remain on schedule, and we are excited to bring this exceptional shopping destination to the community. The progress so far has instilled confidence that NCCC Mall Ma-a will soon stand as a landmark in the cityscape with its swift execution and efficiency demonstrate the dedication and expertise of the project team,” said Rodolfo Saturos, NCCC Malls Assistant Vice President for Operations in a statement.

In addition to anchor stores such as NCCC Supermarket, a department store, Hardwaremaxx, HB1 and NCCC Cinemas, the mall will see tenants dealing in fashion and jewelry, footwear and leather goods, sporting goods, health and beauty, appliances, home furnishings, and other services. The mall will have different sections including one devoted to Davao-based brands, a fashion center, a food section, and a “gizmo center”. The mall will have a rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Davao skyline, a landscaped park called The Nook, as well as a food hall called The Nest.

A mix of local and national brands have shown interest to open in NCCC Mall Ma-a including Guess, Penshoppe, Hukad, and New Davao Famous Restaurant.

“The mall aims to curate a diverse tenant mix, featuring a blend of beloved local establishments and prominent brands. This combination of shopping, dining, and services, along with NCCC anchor brands, will create a vibrant and dynamic retail environment,” said Suelita Longakit, Leasing Manager for NCCC Malls. She added that the variety presents an exciting opportunity for businesses to be a part of the mall’s ecosystem.

Visit NCCC Mall Ma-a’s Facebook page (facebook.com/OfficialNCCCMalls) for more information about leasable space. — Maya M. Padillo