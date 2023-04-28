EntertainmentNews (04/28/23)

1 of 14

BALLADEER Martin Nievera will be performing in a concert, Martin Nievera: The Journey Continues, for the benefit of adult leukemia patients and their families. The concert will be held on May 11, 8 p.m., at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier in BGC, Taguig. Proceeds will benefit the Hope Fund of the nonprofit EPCALM Adult Leukemia Foundation of the Philippines. He will be joined on stage by EPCALM Advocates Pops Fernandez and Kuh Ledesma. Concert tickets — which range in price from P2,500 to P10,000 — are available at SM Tickets outlets nationwide, and online at www.smtickets.com.

Concert celebrates music of the 1970s

A CONCERT called Tugtugan Sitenta, Kantahan at Sayawan, starring some of the biggest OPM stars of the 1970s, will be held on May 31, 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire. The featured artists are Boboy Garrovillo and Jim Paredes of Apo Hiking Society; Joey Abando of Boyfriends; Male Rigor and Monet Gaskell of VST & Co.; Mike Hanopol; Sampaguita; Mon Espia of Labuyo; Pete Gatela, Carlos Parsons, and Yujin Baydal of Hagibis; and Nonoy Tan and Rey Magtoto of WADAB. Tickets to this one-night tribute to the golden age of original Pilipino musicare available at TicketWorld outlets (www.ticketworld.com.ph), the Solaire Box Office (8888-8888 loc. 60134), and the Zonta Club of Makati-Ayala (zontamakatiayala@gmail.com). Ticket prices range from P1,990 to P6,880.

Season 2 of And Just Like That… set for June on HBO GO

HBO has announced that And Just Like That…, the sequel to the popular series Sex and the City, will have a second season which will debut on HBO GO in June. Returning series regulars include Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell. And Just Like That… Season 1 is currently available for streaming and download on HBO GO.

Vertical Horizon returning to Manila for a concert

AWARD-winning alternative rock band Vertical Horizon is set to return to Manila for a concert after more than eight years. This was announced by Philippine-based show promoter, DMC Philippines on their official social media page. The Manila leg of the Vertical Horizon 2023 Tour will take place on July 18 at the SM North EDSA Skydome. Tickets are available at SM Tickets and Ticketmax for P5,500 (VIP, assigned seating), and P3,500 (General Admission, free seating). The first 50 early bird ticket buyers are eligible to have free meet and greet, before the show starts. Known for their critically acclaimed album, Everything You Want, which was certified double platinum in the US and gold in Canada, Vertical Horizon pushed the envelope of late 1990s alternative rock with their catchy melodies and introspective songwriting. The chart-topping quartet has produced some of the biggest hits of the late ’90s and early 2000s, including the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, “Everything You Want,” “You’re A God,” “Best I Ever Had,” and “Send It Up.”

Rude- α , ¥uk-B, Alisson Shore, Waiian, Tanayu collaborate

JAPANESE hip-hop acts Rude-α and ¥uk-B link up with Filipino rappers Alisson Shore and Waiian and Indonesian singer-songwriter Tanayu for Our New Songlines 2023, a multi-disciplinary effort that brings together artists from the Asian region in their bid towards “weaving new music, using their imagination as a source of inspiration, while searching for a way to hope for the future.” They are set to perform at the Music Town Oto-Ichiba in Koza, Japan on Aug. 26 as part of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023’s series of sideshows in three key cities co-hosting the tournament: Manila, Jakarta, and Koza (Japan). Aside from the individual and collaborative performances, the participating acts are currently working on a new song that reflects the vision and theme of Songlines — the invisible paths that have been passed down among the indigenous Aboriginal people of Australia as a guide towards one’s journey into the new world. The music project is presented by Okinawa City and Music Town Oto-Ichiba in partnership with Music Lane Okinawa, The Rest Is Noise PH, and SRM Bookings and Services.

Fra Lippo Lippi adds 2nd PHL concert date

PHILIPPINE-based promoter DMC Philippines has announced that Fra Lippo Lippi will be staging another show on June 17 at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna. This is in addition to the previously announced performance on June 16 at The Theatre at Solaire. The Norwegian pop act, headed by lead vocalist and keyboardist Per Sorensen, returns for concert that celebrates their legacy as one of the most iconic hitmakers of the new wave era. Fra Lippo Lippi made a name in the 1980s for producing classic tunes such as “Everytime I See You,” “Beauty and Madness,” “Stitches and Burns,” “Light and Shade,” “The Distance Between Us,” “Angel,” and more. After bassist and founding co-member Rune Kristoffer decided to call it quits, Per Sorensen kept the band’s music alive through live concert tours all around the world, with the Philippines as one of its regular stops. This year, he is set to headline the concert as the prominent personality behind Fra Lippo Lippi, performing some of the band’s greatest hits, as well as some rarities. This event is supported by Steve Hovington of B-Movie, who will be performing with Fra Lippo Lippi’s Per Sorensen at both venues. The event is presented by New DMC Entertainment Production Management, Maui & Sons, and The Rail.

Dystopian realities feature in free film screenings

A RICH collection of critically acclaimed and award-winning dystopian and psychological horror thrillers on the personal anxieties and conflicts brought by social divisions will be screened for free on the last four Wednesdays of May. The films are: Snowpiercer (2013) by South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho, which depicts how a failed climate change experiment wiped all life and only saved those who boarded a train that travels around the globe (May 10); Elysium (2013) by South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp, which transports the audience into the year 2154 when the ultrarich live aboard the paradisiacal man-made space station, while the poor struggle amid the Earth’s ruins (May 17); The Platform (2019) by Spanish filmmaker Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, a sci-fi horror that introduces a vertical level prison with a single food platform so only those in the upper cells are fed while those below starve (May 24); and Get Out (2017) by American actor and comedian Jordan Peele, a body-snatching psychological thriller that follows a young African-American out on a weekend visit to his white girlfriend’s parents (May 31). Selected by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde the films will be shown online for free via Zoom at noon on the scheduled dates. To register, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph. For more information, visit the official Facebook page of MCAD (https://www.facebook.com/MCADManila).

Pierce Brosnan hosts show on the greatest heists

THE HISTORY Channel will premiere a new eight-episode series, History’s Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan, on April 30. It will air every Sunday at 9 p.m. Using dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling, cutting-edge visual effects, and first-person witness accounts, the show will explore the intricate schemes of criminal masterminds who risked their freedom for a shot at a lifetime of wealth and riches. Hosted by Irish actor Pierce Brosnan, each one-hour episode uncovers the meticulous planning, daring execution, and shocking aftermath behind some of the most elaborate real-life heists in history, including the Lufthansa Heist of New York, the half-billion-dollar Gardner Museum art theft, and the Antwerp Belgium Diamond Heist, among others.

New dates added to Ang Huling El Bimbo the Musical

ANG HULING El Bimbo the Musical returned to the Newport Performing Arts Theater last weekend, featuring a new cast, fresh choreography, production, and the iconic songs of the Eraserheads. The show has performances every Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. this April, with new show dates recently added in May to accommodate more theatergoers. Presented by Newport World Resorts’ production outfit Full House Theater Company, Ang Huling El Bimbo tells the tale of four friends Anthony, Emman, Joy, and Hector in the past and present. Tickets are now available at Newport World Resorts Box Office, TicketWorld, and SM Tickets outlets with prices ranging from P1,079 to P3,776. It is recommended for audiences aged 13 years old and above. For more information on Ang Huling El Bimbo the Musical and its show schedule, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts and @fullhousetheater on Facebook and Instagram, @nwresorts on Twitter.

Boy band A1 coming to PHL

POP boy band, A1, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a concert, A1: TWENTY FIVE – MANILA, at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City’s Araneta City, on Oct .14. Tickets will go on-sale starting Friday, April 28, at noon. They will be available at all Ticketnet outlets or by logging on to www.ticketnet.com.ph. Call (02) 911-5555 for more information. The popular British-Norwegian boy band is going on tour — aptly called TWENTY FIVE — to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the music industry. A1 last performed in the Philippines in 2018. A1 has been performing with its original line-up — Paul Marazzi, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Ben Adams — since Marazzi re-joined the group in 2018 for their 20th Anniversary Reunion Tour. Presented by Concert Republic, tickets to A1: TWENTY FIVE – MANILA range in price from P2,750++ to P5,250++.