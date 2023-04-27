BLACK Box Productions’ Dekada ’70 and Tanghalang Pilipino’s Anak Datu were the big winners in this year’s Gawad Buhay, which honors the best shows produced by Philstage member companies. The two shows tied with six wins each.

Under My Skin, a production by the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) took home five awards by evening’s end.

Anak Datu, based on a short story by National Artist for Visual Arts Abdulmari Imao, is a play with music that weaves the story with the experience of the Imao family and the beginnings of the conflict in Mindanao. It will return to the stage in September.

Dekada ’70 is a musical adaptation of Lualhati Bautista’s novel. It tells the story of Amanda Bartolome, a mother of five boys, and how her family gets caught in the middle of the events during Martial Law.

The 13th award ceremony was held on April 25 at the PETA Theater Center. It was hosted by Topper Fabregas and Meann Espinosa.

An independent jury chose both the nominees and winners from the eligible productions of members of Philstage, an alliance of performing arts companies. Aside from Dekada ’70, Anak Datu, and Under My Skin, the other eligible productions were Trumpets Inc.’s Joseph the Dreamer, Repertory Philippines’ Stage Kiss and Carousel, Tanghalang Pilipino’s Batang Mujahideen, and Barefoot Theatre Collaborative’s Mula sa Buwan.

The full list of winners follows:

Outstanding Play — Original or Translation/Adaptation: Anak Datu (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Musical — Original or Translation/Adaptation: Dekada ’70 (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Production of Existing Material for a Musical: Joseph the Dreamer (Trumpets, Inc.)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play: Guelan Luarca, Batang Mujahideen (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical: Pat Valera, Dekada ’70 (Black Box Productions)

Female Lead Performance in a Play: Roselyn Perez, Under My Skin (PETA)

Female Featured Performance in a Play: Lhorvie Nuevo, Batang Mujahideen (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Male Featured Performance in a Play: Gio Gahol, Under My Skin (PETA)

Female Lead Performance in a Musical: Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Dekada ’70 (Black Box Productions)

Male Lead Performance in a Musical: Gian Magdangal, Carousel (Repertory Philippines)

Female Featured Performance in a Musical: Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Carousel (Repertory Philippines)

Male Featured Performance in a Musical: Jon Abella, Dekada ’70 (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Play: Anak Datu (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for a Musical: Dekada ’70 (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Original Script: Rody Vera, Under My Skin (PETA)

Outstanding Book of a Musical: Pat Valera, Dekada ’70 (Black Box Productions)

Outstanding Original Score: Pat Valera & William Elvin Manzano, Mula sa Buwan (Barefoot Theatre Collaborative)

Outstanding Musical Direction: Chino Toledo, Anak Datu (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Choreography: Hassanain Magarang, Anak Datu (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Costume Design: Carlo Pagunaling, Anak Datu (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Lighting Design: D Cortezano, Batang Mujahideen (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Sound Design: Teresa Barrozo, Under My Skin (PETA)

Outstanding Set Design: Toym Imao, Anak Datu (Tanghalang Pilipino)

Outstanding Projection and Video Design: Steven Tansiongco and Bene Manaois, Under My Skin (PETA)