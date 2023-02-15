Arts&Culture (02/15/23)

1 of 7

PETA’s Walang Aray premieres this weekend

THE PHILIPPINE Educational Theater Association (PETA) is to full live performances in the theater with a new original Filipino musical, Rody Vera’s Walang Aray. Presented by PETA with Indie.Go Media, Walang Aray is a genre-defying adaptation of the screenplay Walang Aray, based on Severino Reyes’ classic zarsuela, Walang Sugat. The musical mashes the timeless classic with contemporary language, funk and pop tunes, and tongue-in-cheek humor. This old-meets-new production is directed by Ian Segarra, with original music by Vince Lim, and caps PETA’s emerald year. Walang Aray runs at the PETA-Phinma Theater, PETA Theater Center, New Manila, Quezon City, from Feb. 17 to May 14. For partnerships and show-buying inquiries, contact Mitch Go at 0917-539-1112 or e-mail PETA at petatheater@gmail.com.

Ang Huling El Bimbo tickets go on sale

FULL House Theater Company is bringing back Ang Huling El Bimbo The Musical at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in April. The award winning musical features music of one of the most iconic Pinoy rock bands and tells the tale of the friendship of Joy, Hector, Anthony, and Emman as they navigate life. Directed and choreographed by Dexter M. Santos, with a book by Dingdong Novenario, and musical arrangements by Myke Salomon, the new production will include additional scenes and dialogue by Floy Quintos. Original cast members returning for this production include Gian Magdangal, Gab Pangilinan, Topper Fabregas, Jamie Wilson, and Sheila Francisco. Joining them are new cast members Nino Alejandro, Bullet Dumas, Anthony Rosaldo, Paw Castillo, and Katrine Sunga. Tickets are now available at TicketWorld (https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/shows/show.aspx?sh=AHEB23) and SM Tickets outlets, with prices ranging from P1,079 to P3,776. For inquiries and early bird offers and bulk ticket purchases, contact 0917-872-8309, 0917-872-8734, and 0917-872-8765. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/fullhousetheater.

Ateneo Blue Rep restages Zsazsa Zaturnnah

Ateneo Blue Repertory restages the musical adaptation of the superhero graphic novel, Ang Kagila-gilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Zsazsa Zaturnnah, in March. Zsazsa Zaturnnah the Musical…‘Yun Lang! is the first onsite show of Ateneo Blue Repertory’s 31st season. Kim Molina plays the titular character. The first stage adaptation of Carlo Vergara’s 2002 graphic novel, Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Muzikal, was created by Chris Martinez for Cultural Center of the Philippines’ resident theater company Tanghalang Pilipino in 2006. The music, lyrics, and musical direction are by Vincent de Jesus, and it starred Eula Valdez as the super hero Zsazsa Zaturnnah, Tuxqs Rutaquio played her alter ego Ada, and Agot Isidro was the evil Queen Femina Suarestellar Baroux. The play was staged multiple times until 2011. Inspired by the Darna story, Zsazsa Zaturnnah follows the beautician Ada who finds a large rock that fell from the sky. Their friend Didi convinces them to swallow it. Upon swallowing the rock, Ada transforms into bombshell superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah who battles threats to the town, such as a huge frog and a villainous band of alien women led by Queen Femina Suarestellar Baroux. Shows are on March 17-19, 24-26, 30 and 31, and April 1 and 2 at the Doreen Fernandez Black Box Theater, Areté of Ateneo De Manila University, Katipunan Ave., Loyola Heights, Quezon City. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ateneobluerepertory.

TP’s Ang Pag-uusig premieres this weekend

TANGHALANG Pilipino (TP) presents Ang Pag-uusig on Feb. 17 to March 12 at the Black Box Theater of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Ang Pag-uusig is a Filipino translation of the Tony Award-winning play The Crucible by Arthur Miller. The show features TP’s senior actors Marco Viaña, Lhorvie Nuevo, Toni Go, and Jonathan Tadioan. The Crucible used the setting of the Salem witch trials in the 1690s to comment on the United States government’s persecution in the 1950s of people accused of being communist. Ang Pag-uusig in turn, uses The Crucible to comment on the Philippine situation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/tanghalangpilipino.

JEFRË holds first museum show in PHL

AFTER a decade creating art worldwide, USA-based Filipino-American artist JEFRË (a.k.a. Jeffrey Manuel) turns to his ancestors’ homeland, the Philippines, with Points of Origin, his first solo museum show in the country, at BGC’s Metropolitan Museum of Manila — or The M — on Feb. 15. The exhibition is a celebration of the monumentality of the artist’s work, and a way of connecting his two homes. Selected pieces from the artist’s portfolio have been scaled down for the show, and his site-specific, monumental sculptures and installations may now be experienced within the walls of the museum. To book a visit, go to https://metmuseum.us4.list-manage.com/track/click?u=64f1d8c007caed195bea931b5&id=54ee75307c&e=2ed03baaa0.

Filipino and Indian artists hold joint exhibit

The Angono Ateliers Association Philippines (AAAP) and the Arth Art International India, in cooperation with the Department of Tourism, present the “Philippines-India Art Exchange 2023” on Feb. 15 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City. With the theme “Art Diversity,” the art exhibit will showcase 68 art pieces by 17 Filipino artists and 17 Indian artists. Philippines-India Art Exchange 2023 will be open for public viewing from Feb. 16 to 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Two shows at Mo_Space

Two shows are opening at Mo_Space gallery on Feb. 18. At the Main Gallery will be Jill Paz’s “Echo of a Site,” presenting the artist’s new series of paintings using Palm Tree imagery. At Gallery 2, Pinky Ibarra Urmaza’s “ARCADIA” will be on show. The artist turns to book covers — a ritual object in itself — to take viewers on a journey of internal wanderings. The exhibits run until March 19.

Art at the National Science Complex

FOR the entire month of February, the Institute of Biology at the University of the Philippines – Diliman College of Science (UPD-CS) is showcasing art works by its students, faculty, and family at the IB Auditorium. Works on display range from detailed anatomical drawings to whimsical slices of life. Also on show are intricate sketches of the Philippines’ many kinds of Rafflesia flowers. The exhibit is open to the public until Feb. 28. Admission is free.

2 shows at Xavier School Nuvali

Xavier School Nuvali, the youngest Jesuit school in the Philippines, is the latest breeding ground for the future of Philippine theater. This year, Xavier School Nuvali’s theater clubs are slated to usher in the return of in-person performances starting with Dulaang X performing Christine Bellen-Ang’s musical Si Pilandok at ang Bayan ng Bulawan. Pilandok uses the kwentong-bayan (hometown tales) to challenge both young and old to take part in creating a nation immersed in solidarity, trust, and integrity. Directed by Kim Nathanyel Sejera, and starring the Junior High School students of Dulaang X, Pilandok has performances on Feb. 14, 16, and 17 (contact kimnathanyelasejera@xsn.edu.ph for showtimes and more details). Capping off Xavier School Nuvali’s theater season is the 44th Anniversary Production of Onofre and Joel Pagsanghan’s Sa Kaharian ng Araw. Directed by PHILSTAGE Gawad Buhay 2009’s Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Marvin Ong, featuring the Senior High School students of the Xavier Actors Society (xACTs), Kaharian tells the story of two friends on a journey to find the mythical answer to all their problems while discovering the true meaning of friendship, love, and most importantly, self-giving along the way. Kaharian will have performances on Feb. 25, 28, March 3 and 4 (contact marvintong@xsn.edu.ph for showtimes and more details). Both Pilandok and Kaharian will be staged at the John Tiu Ka Cho Multi Purpose Center, Primary Building, in the Xavier School Nuvali Campus.

Columnist shares Siargao move in new book

What started as a story of desperation turned into a beautiful transformation. Mindanao Gold Star Daily columnist David Haldane shares his adventures as he uproots himself and his wife, Ivy, to the Island of Siargao in a new book entitled A Tooth in My Popsicle. The story recalls Mr. Haldane’s journey leaving his life in Los Angeles, California, to move to his wife’s hometown on the famous but oh-so-foreign island paradise. This book is a compilation of essays about his experience, from first inviting his now-wife to America for a new life to the beauty of hope with two young children. Mr. Haldane is a former Los Angeles Times staff writer with over 20 years of experience at that publication. His two previous books are the award-winning memoir, Nazis & Nudists, and a short-story collection called Jenny on the Street.