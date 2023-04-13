Dining In/Out (04/13/23)

1 of 16

New restaurant complex opens at Montemaria Shrine

ABACORE Capital Holdings, Inc., a holding company involved in real estate, finance, and mining, has opened a restaurant complex at the Montemaria Shrine, a pilgrimage center in Batangas dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Featuring a spectacular view of Batangas Bay, this dining spot features a coffee shop called JKh Cafe and an authentic Chinese restaurant currently in soft opening. Over the next few months, various restaurants will be added such as a Chinese hotpot outlet. “With Filipinos visiting the Montemaria Shrine every year during this time, we aim for the restaurant complex to be a destination where they can relax after a busy day,” Antonio VF Gregorio III, Vice Chairman of AbaCore, said during the launch. For more information on JKh Cafe, visit their Facebook page JKh Cafe, Instagram @jkhcafe_, and Tiktok @jkhcafe2022.

Seattle’s Best Coffee’s new Summer Milkshakes

SEATTLE’S Best Coffee now offers its Summer Milkshakes. Available in Seattle’s Best Coffee branches nationwide for a limited time only, the Summer Milkshakes come in four flavors: Choco Nut, Ube Cream Cheese, Sweet Corn, and Avocado. Choco Nut Milkshake combines vanilla ice cream, milk, dark chocolate sauce, and milk chocolate peanut butter. A twist to a Filipino classic, the Ube Cream Cheese Milkshake mixes milk, ube (purple yam) ice cream, cheese froth and grated cheese on top. The Sweet Corn Milkshake is a blend of sweet corn ice cream, milk with grated cheese, and whole corn kernel as garnish on top. Finally, Seattle’s Best Coffee offers its original classic Avocado Milkshake, a crowd favorite that blends milk and avocado ice cream. The Summer Milk Shakes are now available for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through Facebook Messenger, Grabfood & foodpanda.

Sheraton Manila Bay considers the children

SHERATON Manila Bay creates magical family activities and moments for kids and families staying at the hotel. For starters, guests coming in with their little ones will enjoy complimentary gelato or chocolate chip cookies for kids at &More by Sheraton. Board games and Uno cards are also available at the Energy Zone for the whole family to play. The hotel is also cooking up an Interactive Kitchen Experience for Junior Chefs and a Towel Art Masterclass for kids aged 11 years and below. For reservations call 5318-0788 or e-mail reservations.manilabay@sheraton.com. Sheraton Manila Bay is located at M. Adriatico cor. Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila.

Mang Inasal holds National Halo-Halo Blowout on April 16

MANG INASAL will hold the National Halo-Halo Blowout on April 16 at over 500 Mang Inasal stores nationwide. As part of its year-long 20th anniversary celebration, the Mang Inasal National Halo-Halo Blowout will offer a ₱20 discount for the Mang Inasal Extra Creamy Halo-Halo Small, bringing down the price to P49. The one-day promo will be available exclusively for dine-in and takeout. Aside from Extra Creamy Halo-Halo, Mang Inasal also offers Crema de Leche Halo-Halo.

Jollibee offers floats, sundae as Summer Coolers

TO counteract the summer’s energy-draining heat, Jollibee has launched its Summer Coolers — the Choco Float, Coffee Float, and Mango Graham Fudge Sundae. The floats are refreshing drinks topped with Jollibee’s signature vanilla soft-serve ice cream: the Choco Float is a rich chocolate drink topped with ice cream, and the Coffee Float is coffee drink topped with ice cream. The Mango Graham Fudge Sundae is vanilla soft-serve ice cream topped with sweet mango chunks and puree, crunchy graham bits, and chocolate syrup. Jollibee’s Summer Coolers are available nationwide for a limited time only, with the floats available for P55.00 and the sundae for P59.

Holy Month Retreat at The Oriental Hotels

HOLY Week may be over, but one can still have a relaxing, refreshing and reflective retreat with The Oriental Hotels and Resorts, one of the country’s fastest-growing home-grown hospitality chains. Dubbed the Holy Month ReTreat, the offerings run for the month of April to provide a respite from the long, hot summer. The Oriental Leyte, a four-star resort hotel in the Eastern Visayas, is offering a P3,999 promo which includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two, use of the pool and gym, and a 10% discount on ala carte and thematic dinner at Samsara Restaurant, as well as The Spa. Proxy Hotel in Legazpi City has a P3,000 room promo which includes breakfast for two, use of the recreational arcade, board games, and swimming pool. The Oriental Bataan beckons with a P3,900 offering which covers an overnight stay at a deluxe cellar room, breakfast for two, use of the facilities, and 10% off at all food and beverage outlets. Nestled at the foothills of Mt. Mariveles, the hotel is situated near the Death March Km 0 starting point and Mount Samat Dambana ng Kagitingan. The newly opened The Inns in Bacolod City, a boutique business hotel, has a P999 net room offer for two persons, which also goes with a 5% discount on ala carte orders. Lastly, the Thai-themed Oriental Luxury Suites at the Tagaytay Ridge has a 30% discount on all room categories on weekdays (Sundays to Thursdays) except holidays, with breakfast for two at the veranda overlooking the panoramic Taal Volcano and Lake. The hotel is pet friendly. Visit www.theorientalhotels.com for promo details or follow the social media accounts of the hotels on Facebook and Instagram.

A taste of Tropical Paradise at Newport World Resorts

ALL through April, guests at Newport World Resorts get to indulge in dishes that invoke the feel of the tropics and relax with refreshingly cold drinks and cocktails that bring that island vibe. At the Newport Garden Wing, there is Ube Bubble Milk Tea with tapioca pearls at the Victoria Harbour Cafe. Pair this creamy sweet drink with a set of buchi balls that come in mango, chocolate, and custard fillings. Grab a taste of the island’s treasures at Silogue with a plate of Buttered Seafood in Salted Egg. Pair it with Lemonade Cloud, a classic lemonade blended with Yakult. Happy 8 welcomes the summer with lapu-lapu partnered with preserved radish in a soy sauce. As the sun sets, live OPM performances, and La Roja, a fruity blend of vodka, Midori melon liqueur, cranberry juice, and maraschino cherry, can be had at El Calle Food and Music Hall. At the Newport Grand Wing, Casa Buenas offers Azul Tropical, a concoction of blue curaçao, pineapple and orange juice, Malibu rum, and squeezed lemon, topped with an orange slice. Settle down with a hearty pan fried chicken adobo and coconut rice, served in a coconut shell wrapped in pandan leaves. Take a breather at Holiday Inn Express and cap off the night with a Filipino Fun Float topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup. For more information on dining offers for April, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter.

Honeybon launches brown sugar drinks, promos

HONEYBON has a new perfect match for its sweet cakes and pastries. It is introducing a Brown Sugar Drink series which is now available at its SM Megamall branch. Honeybon’s Brown Sugar Latte is a creamy latte with a special kind of sweetness from brown sugar syrup and a chew of kanten jelly, bits of soft gelatin with slight sweetness from brown sugar. The Brown Sugar Americano is a cool, refreshing drink made of espresso topped with brown sugar syrup and kanten jelly. The Brown Sugar Milk is perfect for those who are avoiding caffeine. It’s made of fresh creamy milk, brown sugar syrup, and kanten jelly. As part of its launch promotions, customers can get any available cake slice for P100 when they purchase a brown sugar drink. Honeybon’s Brown Sugar Series is also available through delivery apps Grab Food and Food Panda.