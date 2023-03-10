Entertainment News (03/10/23)

1 of 3

The Corrs return to the Philippines

IRISH folk band The Corrs will be returning to the Philippines for a two-night concert at Quezon City’s Smart Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 21 and 22. The four-piece group composed of siblings Andrea, Jim, Sharon, and Caroline Corr, have produced hits such as “Breathless,” “Runaway,” “All the Love in the World,” and “Summer Sunshine.” Tickets will go on sale on March 19 at https://www.thecorrsofficial.com/. For more updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/thecorrsofficial. The band last performed in the country in September 2001 for their In Blue Tour.

David Foster and Friends at The Theatre at Solaire

SOLAIRE Resort Entertainment City celebrates its 10th anniversary with the very first eight-show-residency of Canadian musician, composer, arranger, record producer and music executive David Foster. The concert series, David Foster and Friends, Live at The Theatre at Solaire, will run from March 21 to 26. The shows will include performances by Katharine McPhee, Daniel Emmet, Pia Toscano, Martin Nievera, and Morissette. For tickets, visit https://www.solaireresort.com/article/david-foster-and-friends. For more updates on Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s 10th Anniversary celebrations, follow Solaire’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @solairesort.

Award-winning Benilde films to be shown at FDCP

FOURTEEN student filmmakers from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde will screen their works before the official launch of two initiatives from the Film Development Council of the Philippines that are designed to foster a new generation of filmmakers. The unveiling of the FDCP’s Academic Film Society and Student Film Assistance Program is scheduled on March 18, 1 p.m., at the Cinematheque Centre Manila, in between screenings of a set of short films each from DLS-CSB and the Western Visayas State University. In line with these two programs, the FDCP is also developing a platform to provide support and make resources more accessible in the academic setting. The DLS-CSB films are Sina Alexa, Xander at ang Universe by Vahn Pascual, Tanaw by Kaila Ysavl Bergonio, IhisaBote by Caitlin Macaraig, Gayuma by Trixie Vertera, Modern Stray by Rayshelle Lozada, CITSALP by Jean Evangelista, and Signal Notice by Aki Red.

The Knobs releases new single

THE KNOBS recently released their new pop-rock track “Tunay Na Pag-ibig.” With the song the five-piece band paints imagery of falling head over heels in love. “Tunay na Pag-ibig” is available on all music streaming platforms.

For King + Country releases track with Jordin Sparks

GRAMMY award-winning duo For King + Country has released “Love Me Like I Am,” their current single featuring American R&B singer Jordin Sparks. Aside from topping Billboard’s Christian Airplay charts (as of Feb. 25), the multi-format song recently entered Billboard’s Adult Top 40 charts at No. 31 and Billboard’s Adult Contemporary charts at No. 17, becoming one of the biggest hits in the US by an Australian act this year. To date, the soulful ballad has amassed more than 30 million streams on Spotify alone. “Love Me Like I Am” highlights the importance of seeking and practicing forgiveness. The song is available on all music streaming platforms.