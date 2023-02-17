Entertainment News (02/17/23)

1 of 6

Producer of historical film GomBurZa unveils cast

Following an extensive search that included an open call and a series of auditions, Jesuit Communications (JesCom) has announced the stars of GomBurZa — a film based on the story of Catholic priests Mariano Gomez, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora who were executed in 1872 on charges of subversion. Playing the leads are: award-winning Dante Rivero as Padre Mariano Gomez, theater and movie thespian Cedrick Juan as Padre José Burgos, and matinee idol Enchong Dee as Padre Jacinto Zamora. Joining them are Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Anthony Falcon, Dylan Tay Talon, Jomari Angeles, Bon Lentejas, and many more. Award-winning actor Piolo Pascual will play Padre Pédro Pelaéz, the Filipino clergy leader who was a mentor of Padre José Burgos. Executive producer and JesCom associate director Fr. Ro Atilano, SJ, describes the cast as “God’s answer to our prayers. There were other options before but this ensemble came at the right time,” Fr. Ro elaborates. For updates, like and follow @GomBurZaFilm across all social media platforms.

Waterwalk Records releases worship song project

WATERWALK RECORDS announced the release of Sambahan, a 10-song series project that contains worship songs from grassroots, church-based songwriters who collaborated through a “lab” setting via the synergetic fellowship, KONEKOLAB. Its first single, “MANLILIKHARI,” is a portmanteau of two words, manlilikha (creator) and a hari (king). The song is co-written with Irving Galang and Mary Ozaraga, both community-based church leaders.” “MANLILIKHARI” is available on all digital music platforms.

HONNE tours the PHL

ALTERNATIVE pop duo HONNE is coming back to the Philippines after four years. The May 2023 Asia Tour Philippines shows will take place on May 10 at the Araneta Coliseum; May 12 at the University of Southeastern Philippines Davao; and May 14 at the Waterfront Hotel Cebu. The Asia Tour will also make stops in Taipei, Manila, Davao, Cebu, Singapore as well as Kuala Lumpur. Promoted by AEG Presents Asia and Ovation Productions, ticket prices to HONNE May 2023 Asia Tour Philippines begin at P850 via ticketnet.com.ph (Manila) and smtickets.com (Davao and Cebu).