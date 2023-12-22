A guide to the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023

AN ACTION adventure film, a fantasy drama, a romance, a historical drama, two comedies, two horror thrillers, and two family dramas make the lineup for this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). Organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the film festival starts on Dec. 25 and runs until Jan. 7, 2024.

Now on its 49th year, the film festival carries the theme “Tara na! Makisaya!” (Let’s go have fun!).

“We encourage everyone to support the MMFF and experience the magic of cinema that promotes family bonding and cultural appreciation. MMFF is a celebration best experienced with family and friends,” Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) Chairperson Lala Sotto said in a press release.

The movies were selected from a record-high 30 submissions, according to MMDA. This year, 10 were chosen instead of the usual eight.

MMFF’s Gabi ng Parangal or awards ceremony will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on Dec. 27.

Established in 1975, the Metro Manila Film Festival aims to promote and enhance Philippine cinema. During its run, no non-festival film, local or foreign, can be screened in regular theaters.

Here are the 10 official entries to the MMFF 2023 in alphabetical order:

BECKY AND BADETTE

(produced by The Ideafirst Company)

Directed by Jun Robles Lana

This is a comedy about friendship and second chances. It charts the struggles of Becky and Badette, two high school best friends, who, in their mid-40s, are still struggling to make ends meet but never lose hope that their dream of one day becoming famous celebrities will come true. It stars Eugene Domingo and Pokwang.

MTRCB Rating: PG

BROKEN HEARTS TRIP

(produced by Smart Films Productions, BMC Films)

Directed by Lemuel Lorca

This is a comedy-drama about five LGBTQ individuals who will finally have the time of their lives after countless heartaches, frustration, and seemingly endless grief. In a reality competition that features a series of trips to the most beautiful tourist spots in the Philippines — dubbed “The Broken Hearts Trip” — they are tasked to remain single until the end of their journey. The film stars Andoy Ranay, Christian Bables, and Teejay Marquez.

MTRCB Rating: PG

FAMILY OF TWO (A MOTHER AND SON STORY)

(produced by Cineko Productions)

Directed by Nuel Naval

This drama tells the story of Maricar, whose world revolves around her son Mateo whom she raised singlehandedly. When Mateo moves to Singapore to pursue his career and his girlfriend, he devises a plan to find a good man who can look after his mother while he is gone. The film stars Alden Richards and Sharon Cuneta.

MTRCB Rating: G

FIREFLY

(produced by GMA Network)

Directed by Zig Dulay

This fantasy film tells the story of 10-year-old Tonton and his single mother Elay, who live a humble but happy life together. When Elay finds out she is terminally ill, she races against time to leave behind as many stories as she can for her son. One story catches Tonton’s imagination: the tale of the firefly who defeats the island beast with its light. The film stars Alessandra de Rossi and Euwenn Mikaell.

MTRCB Rating: PG

GOMBURZA

(produced by Jesuit Communications Foundation and Cignal TV)

Directed by Pepe Diokno

This historical film tells the story of the three martyr priests — Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora — who, in 1872, were executed by the Spanish colonial government when they were falsely accused of sedition and treason. A heroic drama laden with intrigue, battle scenes, and love of country, it is an epic tribute to the people behind the birth of the Filipino consciousness. It stars Cedrick Juan, Dante Rivero, and Enchong Dee.

MTRCB Rating: PG

KAMPON

(produced by Quantum Films)

Directed by King Palisoc

This horror film follows a childless couple, Clark and Eileen, who welcome a little girl who knocks at their door claiming to be Clark’s child. Despite the unexpected situation, the wife accepts the child and temporarily fosters her while figuring out their next steps. As Clark investigates the child’s history, Eileen begins to develop an odd and eerie relationship with her. The film stars Beauty Gonzales and Derek Ramsay.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

MALLARI

(produced by Mentorque Productions)

Directed by Derick Cabrido

This horror film follows Jonathan Mallari, a man in search of his family’s supernatural cure for his dying girlfriend. In the process, he uncovers the history of his 1800s serial killer priest ancestor Severino, which triggers not a cure but a curse. Malevolent hauntings, uncontrollable soul travel, and the mysterious return of the serial killings in the present-day ensue. The film stars Elisse Joson, JC Santos, and Piolo Pascual.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

PENDUKO

(produced by Sari Sari Network, VIVA Films)

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

This adventure film is based on the Filipino comic book character, Pedro Penduko. The son of a philanthropic rural faith healer, he runs away to the city to live independently and pursue the finer things in life. There, he is recruited by an underground company called Hatinggabi, where people with supernatural gifts like Pedro are formally trained and sent to heal victims of sorcery in exchange for money. The film stars Albert Martinez, John Arcilla, and Matteo Guidicelli.

MTRCB Rating: G

REWIND

(produced by ABS-CBN Film Productions, Star Cinema)

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar

This romance drama is about John, who feels guilty about his life choices. He fails to get a promotion at work, is estranged from his father and son, and has a rocky marriage with his wife, who suddenly dies in a car accident. When he meets a man who offers him a chance to rewind and correct all his mistakes — at the cost of his own life — John accepts. The film stars Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

MTRCB Rating: PG

WHEN I MET YOU IN TOKYO

(produced by JG Productions)

Directed by Conrado Peru and Rommel Penesa

This romance is about unconditional love, sacrifice, and aging. It follows an elderly Filipino couple: Joey, an OFW permanent resident of Japan who is wounded and traumatized by his ex-wife’s betrayal, and Azon, also an OFW permanent resident in Japan who makes him give love another shot. The film stars Christopher De Leon and Vilma Santos.

MTRCB Rating: PG

— Brontë H. Lacsamana