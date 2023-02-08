Donell Gumiran bags PHL National Award in the Sony World Photography Awards

DUBAI-BASED Filipino photographer Donell Gumiran is the National Award winner for the Philippines in the World Photography Organization’s Sony World Photography Awards 2023.

The National Awards program is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organization and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world, with 55 countries taking part this year. Over 415,000 images from over 200 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 and over 200,000 were entered to the Open competition (from which the National Awards winner was selected).

According to Photo.com, Mr. Gumiran is a Design & Senior Art Director based in Dubai. “Every time I press the shutter, it seems like it’s an extension of my personality,” the site quotes Mr. Gumiran as saying. He has received numerous awards, most recently the Tokyo Foto Award, Japan – Gold 2019. In the Philippines, he was a recipient of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ Ani ng Dangal Award in 2018 and 2019.

All National Award winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.

New to this year’s Awards are four Regional Awards set up by the World Photography Organization and Sony Europe.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 will be announced on April 13 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London from April 14 to May 1.

This year’s National Awards winners are:

Austria — Fabian Jung

Bangladesh — Protap Shekhor Mohanto

Cambodia — Chan Sithy Heng

Egypt — Abdelrahman Gabr

France — Samia Berbiche

Germany — Andreas Mikonauschke

India — Pradeep Kodimana Ramakrishnan

Indonesia — Mawaruddin Mawaruddin

Japan — Hajime Hirano

Republic of Korea — Gyu Seob Shim

Kuwait — Adil Javed

Malaysia — Eng Tong Tan

Myanmar — Si Thu Ye Myint

Nepal – Rabik Upadhayay

Nigeria — Nukabari Opuama

Pakistan — Yawar Abbas

Philippines — Donell Gumiran

Poland — Mateusz Żurowski

Qatar — Abdulla AL-Mushaifri

Saudi Arabia — Mansoor Mohsen

Singapore — Huazheng Hong

South Africa – Tshabalala Bongani

Sri Lanka — Rajeev Abeysekara

Switzerland — Sandra Handschin

Taiwan — Leo Huang

Thailand — Saravut Vanset

Turkey — Erhan Coral

United Arab Emirates — Oday Shanshal

United States — Angela Perez

Vietnam — Thiện Nguyễn Ngọc