Donell Gumiran bags PHL National Award in the Sony World Photography Awards
DUBAI-BASED Filipino photographer Donell Gumiran is the National Award winner for the Philippines in the World Photography Organization’s Sony World Photography Awards 2023.
The National Awards program is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organization and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world, with 55 countries taking part this year. Over 415,000 images from over 200 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 and over 200,000 were entered to the Open competition (from which the National Awards winner was selected).
According to Photo.com, Mr. Gumiran is a Design & Senior Art Director based in Dubai. “Every time I press the shutter, it seems like it’s an extension of my personality,” the site quotes Mr. Gumiran as saying. He has received numerous awards, most recently the Tokyo Foto Award, Japan – Gold 2019. In the Philippines, he was a recipient of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts’ Ani ng Dangal Award in 2018 and 2019.
All National Award winners receive Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
New to this year’s Awards are four Regional Awards set up by the World Photography Organization and Sony Europe.
The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2023 will be announced on April 13 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London from April 14 to May 1.
This year’s National Awards winners are:
Austria — Fabian Jung
Bangladesh — Protap Shekhor Mohanto
Cambodia — Chan Sithy Heng
Egypt — Abdelrahman Gabr
France — Samia Berbiche
Germany — Andreas Mikonauschke
India — Pradeep Kodimana Ramakrishnan
Indonesia — Mawaruddin Mawaruddin
Japan — Hajime Hirano
Republic of Korea — Gyu Seob Shim
Kuwait — Adil Javed
Malaysia — Eng Tong Tan
Myanmar — Si Thu Ye Myint
Nepal – Rabik Upadhayay
Nigeria — Nukabari Opuama
Pakistan — Yawar Abbas
Philippines — Donell Gumiran
Poland — Mateusz Żurowski
Qatar — Abdulla AL-Mushaifri
Saudi Arabia — Mansoor Mohsen
Singapore — Huazheng Hong
South Africa – Tshabalala Bongani
Sri Lanka — Rajeev Abeysekara
Switzerland — Sandra Handschin
Taiwan — Leo Huang
Thailand — Saravut Vanset
Turkey — Erhan Coral
United Arab Emirates — Oday Shanshal
United States — Angela Perez
Vietnam — Thiện Nguyễn Ngọc