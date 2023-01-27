A multi-layered revenge drama

1 of 2

A GROUP of poor people take on fake identities to uncover the truth about the unexplained disappearance of relatives in the new ABS-CBN drama Dirty Linen.

Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, Dirty Linen is revenge drama-love story where four household workers of a well-known family mysteriously vanish without a trace. Their relatives then seek revenge against the prominent family.

While it may have similarities with certain famous Korean revenge dramas, Mr. Diaz said: “We are aware na maraming (that there are many) influences that would affect filmmakers of today.”

Speaking at a press conference on Jan. 17 at the Dolphy Theater in Quezon City, he explained: “When we were briefed for the project, it was clear that we want this to compete with the world’s standards, and to stand side by side with the content of streaming services.

“It’s not the typical television coverage (as in usual dramas)… there are extra efforts to make it look cinematic.”

Dirty Linen’s co-director Andoy Ranay said that while Korean dramas are considered their benchmark for the project, the material still contains “touches of a Filipino teleserye.”

WHO PLAYS WHO

Janine Gutierrez plays Alexa, who gets herself hired as a maid for the wealthy Fiero family years after the disappearance of her mother Olivia (played by Dolly De Leon), whom Alexa suspects was killed by the family.

To execute her plan of exposing the Fieros, Alexa connives with Rolando (Joel Torre), Lala (Jennica Garcia), Max (Christian Bables), and Nico (Seth Fedelin), all of whom are also seeking justice for missing family members.

However, love unexpectedly gets in the way of Alexa’s revenge as she grows close to one of the Fieros.

The Fiero family consists of the matriarch Cielo (Tessie Tomas), Feliz (Angel Aquino) and her husband Ador (Epy Quizon), the “sabong king” Carlos (John Arcilla) and his wife Leona (Janice de Belen), and their children Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) and Chiara (Francine Diaz).

Award-winning actor John Arcilla stressed how the collaboration between the writers, directors, actors provide the substance in a show.

“Writers can always manipulate a story and a character. Directors can always control the storytelling. Actors can control the story through nuances and interpretations,” Mr. Arcilla said.

“’Pag hindi nag-jive ang tatlong ’yun, somewhere along the way, ’yung substance and meat (of the show), madidiskaril… Sana ’yung pag-collaborate ng tatlong ’yun ay ma-channel namin sa audience (If those three do not jive, somewhere along the way, the substance and meat of a show gets derailed… I hope we are able to channel the collaboration to the audience),” he added.

While the goal is to seek justice, the story progresses to reveal that there are no absolute winners and losers.

“In the story, the goal of the writer and directors is that they want the vengeance here where the characters morale is slowly eating them,” Joel Torre said.

Joining the cast are JC Santos, Xyriel Manabat, Raven Rigor, Andrea Del Rosario, CJ Navato, Rans Rifol, Raphael Robes, and Rubi Rubi, with the special participation of Susan Africa, Soliman Cruz, Liza Diño, Karl Medina, and Ruby Ruiz.

Dirty Linen airs daily on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page at 9:30 p.m. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman