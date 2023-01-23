WITH the beginning of the Year of the Water Rabbit, we should all be springing into action.

During a Lunar New Year lunch last week at the New World Makati, feng shui expert Patrick Lim Fernandez of the Yin & Yang Shop of Harmony gave his predictions for the coming Lunar New Year.

According to him, the preceding years of the Pig, the Rat, and the Ox were winter years (read: sparce), while the arrival of the Tiger in 2022 symbolized the beginning of spring. “The Rabbit is the height, or the peak of spring. We should see reinvigoration, kind of like a reintegration into society,” said Mr. Fernandez. “There’s going to be renewed energy.”

This can also be the year to find the love of your life, and a year of good relationships all throughout. “There”s also going to be a strong creative energy that’s present for the Rabbit,” he said, though he warns against losing focus. A Benefactor Star will be present in our skies. “This year, if you need help, don’t hesitate to ask for it,” he said, particularly from higher-ups. But one must return the favor: “Try to be a benefactor to other people.”

As for the country, he says that the economy usually performs better in Rabbit years, although there is a lack of the fire element this year. Lucky industries for the Rabbit year include technology, energy, communications, entertainment and events, food, banking, jewelry, mining, and healthcare.

At another Lunar New Year’s lunch at the Marco Polo Ortigas, feng shui master Joseph Chau also gave his predictions for animal signs of the Eastern Zodiac for the Lunar New Year.

WHAT IS IN STORE FOR THE SIGNSIN THE YEAR OF THE RABBIT

Rat: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Mr. Fernandez says: “It’s a good year to make new friends, and deepen your relationships. You’ll find a lot of luck on the personal side. There’s also good money luck.” He advises those born in the Year of the Rat to diversify their income, and warns against rumors and backstabbing, as well as “gray moral areas.” “As long as you do the right thing, you’ll be fine.”

Mr. Chau says meanwhile for the Rat to beware of digestive problems, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

Ox: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

“You have to do a lot of planning,” said Mr. Fernandez of those born in an Ox year, but that just means setting timebound plans to meet goals. “You’ll be able to figure out how you’re going against the goals that you set,” he said. He did warn about fluctuating emotions and paying attention to the health of senior members of the family. Mr. Chau, meanwhile, warns the Ox-born to pay special attention when signing contracts.

Tiger: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

“It was your year last year, so it was like a spotlight year,” said Mr. Fernandez of the Tiger-born. This year, there’s a bit of a change of luck, and people in the social fields, like the media and public figures, might face bouts of anxiety — as well as losing objects this year. Mr. Chau says to pay attention to one’s health (and to have a medical checkup after Feb. 4).

Rabbit: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Mr. Fernandez said: “Congratulations, it’s your year.”

With the same spotlight luck visiting the Tiger last year, the Rabbit can “showcase your talents and do all the things you want to do.” People will be paying attention to you this year, and it’s a good year for acquiring assets and wealth. The presence of the Intelligence Star also makes it a good year for study; though he warns against conflicts and disputes, and keeping an even temper is key. Mr. Chau meanwhile, says that this year, the Rabbit should keep away from sharp objects, but otherwise, four lucky stars augur good luck (except in relationships).

Dragon: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Strong -yang energy means more luck coming from the men in your life. “Lean into these relationships. You’d be able to advance in your career or business,” said Mr. Fernandez, but he warns against losing interest. The Dragon, according to Mr. Chau, must be alert for “hidden enemies and wicked people,” though career, romance, health, and financial luck seem good — he just advises to save money and to pay attention to your diet.

Snake: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

“I hope you have your passport updated, because it’s a year for travel,” said Mr. Fernandez, though travel can also mean expanding one’s horizons, extending to one’s career, relationships, or business. He warns against increasingly bad moods. Mr. Chau said mostly the same, adding that one should pay attention to the health of senior family members, and pay close attention to road safety.

Horse: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

“You’ll be getting a lot of luck from the females in your life,” said Mr. Fernandez. This year is good for relationships, but not very good for being overly ambitious: “Don’t bite off more than you can chew,” he said. He also said to be careful of one’s words. Mr. Chau has bright predictions for career and romantic advancements, as well as financial and physical health; just avoid dust and germs to prevent ailments in the respiratory system and the skin.

Goat: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

The Goat and the Rabbit are friends, which means good luck. “It’s a good year for expansion,” said Mr. Fernandez, and this extends to one’s career, friendships, and future plans. The Creativity Star means luck in the creative fields, and it will be especially beneficial to ask for help this year. He warns against stress and bad moods. Mr. Chau doesn’t see much luck in romance, especially since he also advises Goats against cosmetic surgery or treatments this year (no lasers).

Monkey: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Mr. Fernandez admits there were some challenges for the Monkey last year, as it was in conflict with the Tiger. This year, it’s a good year for leadership and opportunity, as well as finding good mentors. Just don’t overspend — but then Mr. Chau says that the Monkey will have the ability to change bad luck into good fortune. Your health probably wouldn’t be very good this year, though.

Rooster: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

In conflict with the Rabbit, Mr. Fernandez advises the Rooster to surround themselves with happy occasions, and to avoid funerals and hospitals. Big financial losses may also be on the horizon, so he advises acquiring investments, not expenses. He also advises Roosters to donate to charity to ward off bad luck. Mr. Chau warns against sharp objects and to mind road safety.

Dog: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

The best friend of the Rabbit, the Dog sees the career-blessing Emperor Star in the sky this year. “You’ll be able to really establish your reputation,” said Mr. Fernandez. A Problem-solving Star will also allow the Dog to weather out problems, and even help others as well. He does warn against unrealistic expectations and disappointment. Mr. Chau only has good things to say for the Dog, including a blooming Romance Star.

Pig: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

The presence of the Sky Chef star urges the Pig to surround themselves with happy celebrations as well for good energy. Mr. Fernandez warns against false information, as well as losing focus. Mr. Chau says to avoid business partnerships this year. — Joseph L. Garcia