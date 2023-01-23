Style (01/23/23)

1 of 9

COS releases Lunar New Year Capsule Collection 2023

AS LUNAR New Year marks the arrival of Spring, the COS Lunar New Year 2023 capsule collection is a nod to the auspicious belief that flowers in full bloom bring good luck in the new year. Consisting of looks for women and men, the collection puts forward a palette of pastels like lavender, cornflower blue, and muted teal, accompanied by a range of elevated wardrobe staples for more dressed-up occasions. Bold, tonal suiting acts as a stylish day-to-night solution while graphic stripes are here to make a colorful statement. Padded pieces are introduced to provide warmth and style in the transitional months — light enough to wear as a buildable layer or as outerwear when the weather gets warmer. The collection is available at the COS Store in SM Aura, 26th Street, corner McKinley Parkway, Taguig City.

Uniqlo launches Spring/Summer Collection

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo launched the Uniqlo U 2023 Spring/Summer collection last week. Designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his Uniqlo R&D team in Paris, the new collection themed “A Sense of Ease” as it offers a modern, timeless modular wardrobe centered on clothes that make life easier. The collection layers pieces in soft matte cotton and AIRism cotton with airy utilitarian outerwear to create a complete range of versatile basics with often unexpected but thoughtfully considered proportions. The color palette combines understated neutrals and rich blues and beiges with bright pops of green, orange, yellow, purple, and pink. Womenswear offers versatility; refined, seamless activewear that is interchangeable between exercise and everyday life. Tailoring is soft and easy. A sheer shirt with patch pockets in matte-finish cotton is a fresh staple. The new jeans are slightly curved with a fitted leg to create a fresh silhouette. Menswear has a complete range of versatile basics for a modern yet timeless look. Seersucker striped shirts and cotton shorts are cut wide for an easy summer silhouette. An oversized utility jacket is a new proportion for outerwear. The crew neck 3/4 sleeve T-shirt has been further perfected with a boxy fit. Parachute pants are utilitarian and effortless with adjustable drawstrings at the hem. When it comes to accessories, the collection has Blocktech hats and jet caps, and a new bucket bag in two sizes. The drawstring shoulder bag returns for another season.

Longchamp offers The Box-Trot

WITH spring in the air and summer on the way, the Longchamp woman steps out with her Box-Trot. This elegant and Parisian bag has a distinctive, feminine design, with sleek, structured lines and smooth, subtly patinated calf leather. The eye is drawn to the bag’s oversized metal medallion featuring the Longchamp horse and rider. With its palette of pop-to-pastel shades, the Box-Trot takes up the season’s Glamping theme. It comes in both canvas and leather versions in pale pink, natural colors, shades of candy and lemon feature a tonal racehorse medallion, while an orange version is complemented by the same accessory in gold-tone metal. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and Rustans.com.