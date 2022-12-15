Brandy Eggnog, Christmas Cream for this season’s holiday drinks

1 of 2

LIQUEUR is part of the Christmas tradition and is certain to spike up most gatherings, may it be a family reunion, a party with friends or a work-related dinner. As we feel the holiday high, alcoholic drinks are an important aspect of celebrations.

Bar expert Karl John D. Rivera, CGSP, MSc demonstrates that a great cocktail need not be difficult to prepare. Equipped with experience from the fine dining restaurants of New World Hotel Manila Bay, he shares the step-by-step process of whipping up servings of homemade Brandy Eggnog and Christmas Cream.

The traditional eggnog can be traced back to the 13th century, when medieval monks had warm ale punch with a mixture of eggs and figs. By the 17th century, the brew was replaced by sherry wine, a fortified grape juice.

Meanwhile, Christmas Cream promises to be a match for Bailey’s Irish Cream. “I learned this from a former professor in my bar classes,” Mr. Rivera recalled. “Ever since, this has been with me for every Christmas party that I have been to.”

Mr. Rivera currently teaches aspiring hoteliers in his alma mater, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. He brings with him degrees in Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management and Master of Science in Tourism and Hospitality Management.

BRANDY EGGNOG

Ingredients:

1 ounce (29.57 ml) of all-purpose cream

1 ounce (29.57 ml) of crème de cacao (brown)

2 ounces (59.15 ml) of brandy

2 whole medium-sized eggs

Chocolate sprinkles and cinnamon bark for garnish

Procedure:

1. Pour all ingredients into a shaker.

2. Dry shake to emulsify. (A dry shake is shaking without ice.)

3. Add a half scoop of ice.

4. Pour in a champagne coupe or brandy glass.

5. Add chocolate sprinkles and cinnamon bark for garnish then serve.

FAQ:

Is it safe to use raw egg? Yes, the white of the egg is the reason for the emulsification and the yellow adds flavor to the cocktail.

CHRISTMAS CREAM

Ingredients:

250 gm all-purpose cream

160 ml condensed milk

3 sachets of Milo powder or 1 Goya milk chocolate bar

180 ml of Chuckie

400 ml of Irish whisky/vodka

Whipped cream

Edible golden flakes and Skittles for garnish

Procedure:

1. Add all ingredients in a blender.

2. Fill the blender with ice.

3. Blend for 15 to 30 minutes with max rotation and power.

4. Pour drink in a Mason jar.

5. Add whipped cream and garnish with edible golden flakes and Skittles.