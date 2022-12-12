Two very different collections in time for the holidays

1 of 8

TWO designer collaborations are up for grabs at Uniqlo this season: the second collection of Italian brand Marni with the Japanese clothing giant, as well as the Fall Winter collaboration with Japanese brand Mame Koroguchi.

The two could not be more different: The Mame Koroguchi collection contains mostly innerwear, for one. The innerwear collection contains bras, underpants, T-shirts, and leggings. The T-shirts are made with a HeatTech woolblend that results in a thinness made for layering. A pair of Body Shaper shorts are made with 3D souffle yarn that contours the body. Most of the collection come in earthy tones like khaki and olive.

A statement says, “The Uniqlo and Mame Koroguchi innerwear collection no longer distinguishes between innerwear and clothing to allow women to shine from within.:

Meanwhile, at the Marni collection launched in Quezon City on Dec. 7, guests were overwhelmed by the colors and textures of the 1960s. Vivid colors of saffron, azure, neon green, and a reddish orange served as the backdrop for swirls and stripes, made with a combination of HeatTech and knits.

The designs play with androgyny, with loose silhouettes that add a mysterious shapelessness to the body.

A kaleidoscopic collection of scarves is also up for grabs, printed with bold designs like abstract watercolors. These are made with 100% silk, and are inspired by furoshiki (Japanese cloth used for wrapping gifts and packages).

In a designer interview with Marni Creative Director Francesco Risso, he said, “To almost everyone Marni stands for colors and prints. It always had. I have put a lot of my own into Marni, but it is also a process moving in the opposite direction. Every day I draw inspiration from what I see at Marni, from the team I work with, from the meaning of Marni itself. This collection regroups our love for patterns intended as an artistic expression of our collective imagination, and stripes, which have become epitomes of our style.”

His favorite pieces from the collection include the down coat in a cocoon silhouette, the striped knitted pants, and the baggy jeans.

CHRISTMAS AT UNIQLO

From Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, Uniqlo stores are coming out with special limited deals for the holidays. For example, a single purchase of P3,500 online or in-store gets you a free Uniqlo cable organizer. Some items for sale include women’s tank tops for P390, and crew neck shirts for men. The complete list can be found at uniqlo.com/ph/en/special-feature/celebrate-together. While shopping, one can also dance or sing along to the Uniqlo Christmas jingle, performed by Jose Mari Chan and The Juans.

But what’s Christmas without giving a gift to someone who really needs it?

Reichelle Vergara, Senior Marketing Manager for Uniqlo Philippines, discussed the opening of their last store for this year, the first Uniqlo store in Bulacan, located in Baliwag. The store opened on Dec. 2, but the day before, they invited a group of orphans from the area to shop for their very own holiday outfits. “They were our first customers,” said Ms. Vergara.

They do this whenever they open new stores, but also give out clothing during disasters like fires and typhoons. “We want, of course, not only our customers to experience Lifewear, but also those communities that are in need, as well,” she said. — JL Garcia