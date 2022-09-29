Dining In/Out (09/29/22)

1 of 4

‘L’or Noir’ at Sheraton Manila Bay

SHERATON Manila Bay paints the town black and gold as its newest concept outlet &More by Sheraton showcases the flavors of kurobuta, ciders, and calvados with a one-night-only event entitled “L’or Noir” on Sept. 29, 7 p.m., onwards. The event pays homage to the complimentary colors black (noir) and gold (or) inspired by the color of kurobuta pork known as “black hog” and the golden sparkles of ciders and calvados which are extracted from apples. For P1,100++ per person, diners will enjoy five beverages selection including the cocktail concoctions Cider Fizz and Normandy Spritz and a gourmet platter of six kurobuta dishes. The event will feature premium pork from Esguerra Kurobuta Farm. The desserts, meanwhile, are infused with ciders and calvados. L’or Noir is part of &More #DiscoveryMoments, a series of curated dining events that allow diners to explore various flavors and tastes from premium partner brands. Diners will also enjoy performances from talented local artists and shall enjoy access to “Deux: In Contrast,” a painting exhibit of works by artists Sam Penaso and Nicole Asares. &More by Sheraton is at the Main Lobby of Sheraton Manila Bay, M. Adriatico cor. Gen Malvar Sts. Malate. For reservations call 5318-0788 or e-mail reservations.manilabay@sheraton.com.

Last call for Christmas ham order promo

THE PLAZA’s pre-order promo for its Premium Baked Ham ends on Sept. 30. All orders must be settled by then to avail of the promo which bundles one whole leg of The Plaza Premium Baked Ham (approximately 2.4 kilos), a dozen regular Plaza pan de sal, and four signature sauces (Premium Glaza, Gutsy Garlic, Sweet Mustard, and Wasabe Mayo), for P5,000. To order, e-mail info@theplazacatering.com.

New World’s Café 1228 reopens weekdays

NEW World Makati Hotel’s buffet restaurant, Café 1228, reopens on Mondays to Thursdays for dinner starting October, officially offering all-you-can-eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner on all days of the week. Diners get 50% off at P1,500 (from P3,000) on weekdays and P1,700 (from P3,400) on weekends for lunch and dinner when they sign up for free to the hotel’s Club Epicure loyalty program or present their BDO or RCBC Bankard credit card. A 5+1 offer is also offered for group reservations. Daily breakfast is P1,200. Prices are net. For online reservations, guests can book via: https://bit.ly/NWCafe1228Reservation. To inquire, they can call 8811-6888 ext. 3679, e-mail fbreservations.manila@newworldhotels.com, or send a mobile message on Viber or Whatsapp via 0917-888-4194.

Jacob’s Creek Cherry Red launched

JACOB’s Creek, Australia’s No. 1 bottled wine brand which is carried by multinational wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard, recently launched a fruity red wine called Jacob’s Creek Cherry Red. Breaking away from traditional red wine expectations, this new variant is semi-sweet, approachable, and playful. Its light body and fruity flavor make it less intimidating to those who generally find red wine bitter. Its aroma is ripe black and red berries with a touch of toastiness from oak. Its taste has a touch of juicy plum fruit with a round and sweet finish. It is best enjoyed chilled and either on its own or paired with flavorful Asian dishes — even spicy ones. Jacob’s Creek Cherry Red was launched in Manila House Private Club, Inc. in June. Jacob’s Creek Cherry Red is available at leading supermarkets and e-commerce sites and platforms starting at P500.