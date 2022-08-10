Arts & Culture (08/10/22)

1 of 4

Library collections of magazine covers on view

AN EXHIBITION of magazine covers and articles from the collections of the Lopez Museum and Library and the Ortigas Foundation Library will go on view on Aug. 13, 4:30 p.m. at the BenCab Museum in Baguio. The exhibit, “THIS WEEK, Manila Chronicle Sunday Magazine Covers and Content, 1954 – 1955,” will be on view until Sept. 13 at the Sepia Gallery of the BenCab Museum. For more information, contact the museum at 074-442-7165, or the Ortigas Foundation Library at 0977-728-5130.

Joseph the Dreamer adds more shows

MORE performances of Trumpets, Inc.’s popular musical Joseph the Dreamer have been added on Aug. 19 and 20, at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, BGC, Taguig City. The musical tells the Biblical story of Joseph, who brought the Jews into Egypt. Written by Freddie Santos, it is based on Cam Floria’s cantata entitled Dreamer: What Really Happened to Joseph. This production is a re-imagined version directed by Paolo Valenciano, featuring updated musical arrangements by Myke Salomon as well as an updated script. For tickets reservations, contact Jenny Bonto at 0915-969-2416. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/trumpetsinc.

Art Lounge presents ‘Pag-ibig at Lumbay’

ARTIST Janos Delacruz’s exhibit, “Pagibig at Lumbay” (Love and Solitude), is a collection of works that tackle a journey of adoration and unrequited love between artist and his muse amidst the reality of a global pandemic. The paintings, sculptures, drawings, and fineprint are used as vehicles to capture the frantic search for both meaning and creation. “Pag-ibig at Lumbay” runs until Aug. 16 at Art Lounge Manila at the Podium in Ortigas Center. For more information, visit the Art Lounge Manila website at www.artloungemanila.com.

Penguin SEA releases ChinaPhobia: A Wasted Opportunity

PENGUIN Randomhouse SEA has launched Karim Alwadi and Mohammed Kheir Alwadi’s ChinaPhobia: A Wasted Opportunity, which is written in the form of a conversation between a father-a former journalist and senior diplomat-and his businessman son. Both academics, they present the facts combined with insights gained from years of observations of China. Without a timely response, they say inflating “China Phobia” could become the biggest threat to global peace, economic growth, and stability, poisoning international relations in the coming years. The authors also discuss the means of mitigation at home and abroad. For more information, visit https://penguin.sg/book/chinaphobia/.

Portrait exhibit honors BenCab

A TRIBUTE to BenCab from Artists and Photographers, an exhibit of portraits of National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera from the 1960s to the present, will open on Aug. 13 at the BenCab Museum in Baguio. The Exhibition will be on view until Oct. 9. The portraits document various stages of a remarkable career that spans almost six decades in Manila, London and other parts of Europe, then back to Manila and Baguio, where he put down roots upon returning home in 1985. The photographic portraits were taken by Romy Vitug, Franco Patriarca, Dennis Calma, Neal Oshima, Wig Tysmans, Butch Baluyut, Patrick de Koenigswarter, and Mary Ellen Mark, also photographed BenCab on an assignment in Baguio in 1996. The paintings likewise run the gamut from Anita Magsaysay-Ho to Winner Jumalon and Nona Garcia of the present day. De La Salle University Publishing House will soon issue BenCab@80: Homage to National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, a tribute to the national artist on his 80th birth year. Edited by David Bayot, the book will include portraits of the artist by photographers and painters, many of which are included in the exhibition.