Thailand is opening for business

It targets 10 million international tourists by the end of the year

THE THAI government had among of the strictest pandemic-related requirements to enter its country: formerly, it had required one RT-PCR test upon arrival to the country, and having to wait for the result at a hotel, and a second test performed five days later, as well as applying for a Thailand Pass.

Things are now loosening up.

On April 21, Thailand’s Deputy Governor for International Marketing for Asia and South Pacific Tanes Petsuwan announced, “From the first of May, the RT-PCR test (requirement) would be lifted in Thailand.” An antigen test would suffice, and getting the Thailand Pass would still be required. “Then you are free to visit Thailand.” He added that he expects that in the next two months, the Thailand Pass requirement would be lifted as well.

“Thailand is now open, and we aim that by the end of this year, perhaps, we set the target of 10 million international tourists,” said Mr. Petsuwan.

He said all this during a press conference at the Conrad Hotel, last week, on the side of the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit in Manila. “We have learned that so many countries offer more relaxed restrictions for the tourists when they plan to enter each country,” he said.

Mr. Petsuwan presented Thailand’s tourist numbers from before and after the pandemic, and explained how they plan to recoup tourist arrivals.

The tourism industry forms 20% of their country’s gross domestic product (GDP), he said. In 2019, which he said saw one of the “best performances of the Thai tourism industry,” the country welcomed approximately 40 million international tourists, with 500,000 coming from the Philippines. In the two years of the pandemic, this had dropped by about 80%. On the other hand, his data from the first quarter of 2022 shows about 500,000 tourist arrivals, with the visitors from the United Kingdom and Germany topping the list at 55,000 and 51,000 respectively. The Philippines added 5,000 tourists to the Q1 (first quater) total.

To hit the target of 10 million tourists, Thailand is ramping up its infrastructure efforts as well as promoting new spots, and tapping new markets.

“During the past two years, we see a lot of infrastructure… a lot of galleries, restaurants (opened),” Mr. Petsuwan said.

Bangkok saw the opening of the Grand Railway Station, which will connect Bangkok to the rest of the country, as well as a new underpass for the Grand Palace (the walkway was built in consideration of crowding at the tourist spot, mindful of COVID-19 social distancing efforts). Mr. Petsuwan also reported the construction of a new expressway, which will connect Bangkok to more rural areas.

As for tapping new markets, he said, “What we concentrated on is the new generation: the digital nomad.”

Work from home (or anywhere) arrangements were normalized during the pandemic, and facilities like co-working spaces have become more visible.

In a fact sheet provided to the media, other segments they plan to tap include “bleisure” (business and leisure), millennials, and LGBTQ.

“New areas of potential markets will be set to attract quality segments (e.g. Luzon island in Philippines), and to seek new partners especially corporate or incentive group in the market,” the fact sheet said.

“We have announced already that this is going to be the Visit Thailand year again,” Mr. Petsuwan said. “This year, you will see new names… of tourist places of Thailand come to the market.” — Joseph L. Garcia