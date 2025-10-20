THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has designated Batanes as a center for organic farming, which it expects to boost farm incomes and position the province as an agro-tourism destination.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement that he signed an administrative order on Oct. 8, recognizing Batanes as “organic by default.”

Batanes has 13,208.90 hectares of agricultural land, largely remained untouched by synthetic chemicals. The province’s 4,126 farmers and 35 cooperatives exclusively engage in organic agriculture, supported by local ordinances and provincial legislation aligned with Republic Act No. 10068 or the Organic Agriculture Act of 2010.

“This designation affirms Batanes’ commitment to sustainable farming that ensures food security, protects the environment, and empowers communities,” Mr. Laurel said. He added that the recognition paves the way for increased technical, financial, and market support for the province.

The municipalities of Basco, Uyugan, Sabtang, Ivana, Itbayat, and Mahatao have passed ordinances institutionalizing organic farming, the DA said.

Organic crops in the province include garlic, sweet potatoes, onions, and beef cattle are gaining in market value outside the province, the DA said.

Batanes is seeking to integrate agriculture with tourism with projects like the Batanes Resort Agro-Tourism Site promoting eco-friendly farming practices and Ivatan culture.