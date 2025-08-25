A BRAZILIAN beef processor and exporter said the Philippines’ growing middle class will fuel demand for high-quality protein.

FRIGON (Irmãos Gonçalves Comércio e Indústria Ltda.), currently exports mainly grass-fed Nelore cattle to the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

“The Philippine market represents an exciting opportunity,” the company told BusinessWorld.

“We see the country as a dynamic economy with a growing demand for high-quality protein, where beef consumption continues to expand alongside a rising middle class,” it added.

The company said it is “confident” of servicing Philippine market requirements for “safe, reliable, and premium Brazilian beef,” citing its “strong capacity, international certifications, and flexibility in adapting our products to the clients’ demand.”

“We are looking forward to building long-term partnerships in the Philippines and to supporting the development of stronger trade relations between our countries,” FRIGON said.

FRIGON has the capacity to slaughter 2,000 head of cattle per day, with an expansion underway to double capacity by 2026 in response to growing global demand.

In 2024, the Philippines was the 5th largest destination for Brazilian beef, accounting for 92,200 metric tons or 3.19% of Brazil’s total exports. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza