MEAT IMPORTS by volume rose 12.65% year on year in the first nine months, led by beef and pork, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry.

Meat imports rose to 1.03 billion kilograms from 923.16 million a year earlier.

Meat Importers and Traders Association President Emeritus Jesus C. Cham said that the Philippines is likely to exceed the 1.2-billion-kilo total of 2023.

“The record imports are worrisome as signs of port congestion are appearing. As well the (weak peso) is increasing the landed cost of products,” Mr. Cham said via Viber.

On Friday, the peso closed at P58.87 against the dollar, recovering from the record low P59 posted Thursday.

He added that the successive typhoons have also “hurt” demand and consumption.

“Importers may not be able to raise prices enough to cover the added costs,” he said.

Imports of beef increased 35.01% during the period to 144.02 million kilos. Shipments of beef accounted for 13.9% of all meat imports.

Beef from Brazil amounted to 57.92 million kilos, followed by Australia (38.56 million), and Ireland (12.6 million).

“More consumers and users apparently now see beef as a viable alternative to high-priced pork and chicken,” Mr. Cham added.

Shipments of pork rose 12.9% to 517.86 million kilos during the nine months, accounting for about 49.8% of all meat imports during the period.

Spain supplied around 129.07 million kilos of pork, followed by Brazil (121.67 million) and Canada (77.43 million).

He said importers are of the view that the shortage of pork will continue, despite the introduction of the African Swine Fever vaccine in limited trials.

Shipments of chicken totaled 345.86 million kilos in the nine months, up 6.43%. They accounted for 33.26% of meat imports.

Brazil remained the top supplier of chicken with 176.39 million kilos, followed by the US (108.13 million) and Canada (13.04 million).

Turkey imports more than tripled to 1.09 million kilos during the period, accounting for 0.10% of the total.

Shipments of buffalo, duck, and lamb declined during the nine months.

Shipments of duck fell 42.01% to 132,963 kilos, those of lamb fell 11.91% to 132,963 kilos, and buffalo dropped 4.06% to 30.37 million. — Adrian H. Halili