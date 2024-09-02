THE catch landed at regional fishports (RFPs) totaled 50,862.42 metric tons (MT) in July, down 12.9% from a month earlier, according to the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA).

“Despite some setbacks due to weather and closed fishing season, the PFDA and its RFPs are consistently doing their best to provide sufficient and affordable fishery products to its clients and stakeholders,” the PFDA said in a report.

The General Santos Fishport Complex reported deliveries of 25,205 MT, down from 29,635.67 MT reported the previous month.

Deliveries at the Navotas fishport decreased 18.5% to 17,765 MT during the month.

The Iloilo fishport reported landed volume of 3,053.05 MT, up 21.86% from a month earlier.

It added that the Lucena Fish Port Complex received deliveries of 1,793 MT while Bulan fishport in Sorsogon had 1,785 MT.

The Davao Fish Port Complex had deliveries amounting to 182.4 MT.

It said that a closed fishing season was in force along the Davao Gulf between June 1 and Aug. 31.

The catch landed at the Zamboanga and the Sual, Pangasinan fishports rose 10.45% and 3.69% respectively during the period. It did not provide volume data for the month. — Adrian H. Halili