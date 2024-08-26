DURIAN CONSULTANTS from Singapore and Malaysia recently met Cotabato Province Governor Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza to discuss ways to develop the durian industry in the province.

Ms. Mendoza said during the meeting that the two consultants, Kelvin Tay of Singapore and Lim Chin of Malaysia, explored ways to introduce new technology to increase output, yield, and quality of the province’s durian crop.

Last week, Ms. Mendoza was in Malaysia to observe industry practices there, including the processors and trading side, with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist and industry representatives.

In April 2023, Ms. Mendoza expressed her willingness to join the China durian export trade after producers in Davao City helped open up the market.

At around that time, the Department of Agriculture Davao regional office inaugurated the China trade with a shipment of 18 metric tons of durian.

In his January state visit to China, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed an agreement governing the protocols for shipping fresh durian to China.

The Davao regional office said developing Cotabato’s durian industry is part of a five-year plan it is preparing.

The regional office received on April 3 China’s notice of approval for the Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements as agreed by Mr. Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping. — Maya M. Padillo