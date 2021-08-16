ABOITIZ POWER Corp. (AboitizPower) said Monday that its battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Davao de Oro and Isabela are due to begin commercial operations in 2022 and 2024, respectively.

In a quarterly report filed with the bourse, the company said that the two BESS projects have a total storage capacity of 69 megawatts (MW).

The hybrid BESS facility in Maco, Davao de Oro, has a capacity of 49 MW, and is intended to hold reserves and provide ancillary services. The project will be co-located with unit Therma Marine, Inc. (TMI).

“The project is 50% complete and commercial operations are currently targeted to commence in the first half of 2022… Development activities are ongoing to integrate the battery energy storage system with TMI’s Maco oil barge,” the company said.

The 49-MW installation is firm’s first venture into the battery market.

Meanwhile, the company’s other BESS project in Ramon, Isabela, has a capacity of 20 MW and will also be used to provide reserves. It will be operated by SN AboitizPower-Magat.

“Early work activities have been completed, including site surveys and basic engineering design. The project is expected to commence commercial operations in the second half of 2024,” AboitizPower said.

Other planned projects include the 1,336-MW supercritical coal-fired power plant undertaken by GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. in Mariveles, Bataan which is in the “final stages of construction;” a steam-drilling project led by geothermal unit AP Renewables, Inc.; and the 74-MW Photovoltaic Sinag Power project in Bugallon, Pangasinan.

AboitizPower operates power generation, distribution and retail electricity services. The company owns distribution utilities across the country’s three major island groups.

The company has a target net attributable capacity of 9,200 MW by 2030. It has said that it hopes to achieve a 50-50 power generation mix from its renewables and thermal properties over the next decade.

Last week, AboitizPower’s Chief Executive Officer and President Emmanuel V. Rubio said the company is considering building a 1,000-MW gas-fired power plant within the next 10 years, unless a cleaner technology proves to be more viable. — Angelica Y. Yang