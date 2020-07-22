Aboitiz unit speeds up construction of water project in Davao

ABOITIZ UNIT Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc. has sped up the construction of its bulk water supply project in the Davao City Water District.

In a statement on Tuesday, Apo Agua Operations Head Shake A. Tuason said the company is targeting to complete the project by 2021 while prioritizing the health and safety of its employees.

“We are ramping up our construction activities while implementing the appropriate health protocols in our offices and project sites per government guidelines,” he said.

In response to the decision to fast-track project construction, Mr. Tuason said the company plans to hire 3,000 additional workers by November this year.

Apo Agua has so far signed about 1,500 personnel for the water project. After the target hiring, the project’s manpower will be at 4,500 people.

“We are glad to assist our fellow Davaoeños during this challenging time by helping provide a much-needed source of livelihood,” Mr. Tuason said.

He said the additional manpower is to help hasten the completion of “Part A” of the water supply project handled by Apo Agua.

Part A includes the construction of raw water facilities, hydroelectric power plant, water treatment plant, treated water pipelines, and facilities for various off-take points in the city.

The manpower requirement comes after construction was temporarily suspended in April in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Davao City.

The company said the project’s construction activities resumed in May after the National Government released guidelines that permitted construction works for water projects to continue.

Meanwhile, Apo Agua said it is in search of skilled workers such as carpenters, masons, steel men, rebar fitters, pipefitters, machine and equipment operators, signalmen, watchmen and utility personnel.

In 2015, Apo Agua entered into a bulk water supply agreement with the Davao City Water District to provide a more sustainably sourced surface water from the Tamugan River and change the city’s dependence on groundwater wells.

Once operational, the water project will provide over 300 million liters of water daily to more than one million Davao City residents. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave









