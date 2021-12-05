A watch for a very special lady

1 of 2

ROLEX places ladies (notably, a dame, and even a princess) in a new campaign released on Dec. 1.

The one-minute spot features the watch itself, but also wearers like marine biologist Sylvia Earle, the golf champion Annika Sörenstam, the opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, pianist Yuja Wang, the tennis champion Garbiñe Muguruza, the biologist Emma Camp, and sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar. The late Princess Grace of Monaco, once the actress Grace Kelly, was also in the film, having been photographed wearing the watch several times.

The watch was first made in 1957 as a smaller, more feminine version of the Datejust, itself launched in 1945. Thus dubbed a classic, it features an instantaneous date display under a cyclops lens, a 28mm case, and the Calibre 2236, a self-winding mechanical movement entirely developed and manufactured by Rolex with a power reserve of approximately 55 hours.

While available in a variety of forms, this year, Rolex introduced a sparkling new version of its Oyster Perpetual Lady-Datejust. This entirely gem-set version in 18-carat yellow gold is draped in glittering diamonds. The case is entirely set with 158 brilliant-cut diamonds on the case sides and lugs, while the bezel features 44 brilliant-cut diamonds. This new Lady-Datejust is fitted on a President bracelet set with 596 brilliant-cut diamonds. Its dial, featuring 18-carat yellow gold Roman numerals with a black finish, is paved with 291 brilliant-cut diamonds.

The jewel is set to be an adornment on the wrist of a very special lady. — JLG