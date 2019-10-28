13-0 and all, mindset still the same for Blue Eagles

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo

Senior Reporter

ON the verge of completing a rare elimination round sweep in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, the Ateneo Blue Eagles are unwavering in their mindset, which is to play the best basketball that they can, regardless of the opponent or the result.

The defending champions Eagles, seeking a third straight UAAP title this season, are to meet the second-running University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the final play date of the elimination round of Season 82 on Oct. 30, where a win would mean a direct passage for them into the finals and rendering the semifinals a step-ladder.

Ateneo said it is excited for the opportunity to get a sweep but has reiterated that it is not something taking precedence over its desire to be the best version of itself on the floor.

“Nothing changes. Next game is the last game. I understand that is a sweep or not a sweep but again, those are just minor issues for us. The major issue for us is how we play against UP,” said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin following their 13th win of the season on Saturday at the expense of the National University Bulldogs, 88-51.

"What are our tactics? What are our strategies? How do we execute? How do we anticipate what they might do? There's nothing else that enters into the equation for us, all the other talk is for you and the fans. To be perfectly honest, we tune all that out. We do the best of our ability to tune all that out. And just stay focused on the job, it doesn't change," added the champion coach, whose wards got the better of the Maroons, 89-63, in their first-round encounter.

Mr. Baldwin went on to say that they are very satisfied of the kind of showing they have had of late, which he believes bodes well for them heading into the champion rounds.









“Satisfying. I think for two weeks in a row or two games in a row, we’ve come out with a great attitude and it’s been reflected in the way they played. The pace of the game, the defensive intensity, the rebounding, these are the things that make coaches proud,” said Mr. Baldwin.

“Sure we put points on the board, we made some shots, but I think that what we really focused on, what we worked on in practice is our defense and our rebounding. And getting these guys who are a really great group of kids to have the right basketball mentality, to have the right basketball attitude, is a joy to see,” he added.

In their last two games — against the University of the East Red Warriors and NU — the Eagles have been unforgiving, winning their matches by an average margin of 35.5 points.

Against the Bulldogs on Oct. 26, Ateneo just pounded on NU right from the get-go on yet another balanced attack.

Angelo Kouame led the charge for the Eagles with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks with Thirdy Ravena having 15 points.

As a team, the Eagles had 26 assists and 13 players from its roster scoring in the win.

The last time a sweep was fashioned out in UAAP men’s basketball was in Season 70 when UE completed a shutout of the eliminations. It, however, failed to win the championship, losing to the De La Salle Green Archers in the best-of-three finals, 2-0.