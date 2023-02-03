CANADA’S DEFENSE ministry on Thursday said it detected a “high-altitude surveillance balloon” and was monitoring a “potential second incident” after United States (US) officials said a Chinese spy balloon was found lingering over the western US state of Montana.

“A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command),” it said in a statement, without giving further details.

“Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second Incident,” it added.

The defense ministry said it was in frequent contact with the US. – Reuters