Villar, Pacquiao still richest senators; Go, De Lima at the bottom

SENATORS CYNTHIA A. Villar and Emmanuel D. Pacquiao maintained their position as the wealthiest senators, while detained Senator Leila M. De Lima is the poorest among them.

Based on the summary of Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN), the net worth of Ms. Villar — whose husband, Manuel B. Villar, Jr., topped Forbes Magazine’s annual list of world billionaires this year — is P3.534 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Professional boxer Pacquiao came in second with P3.005 billion as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Among the richest are Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto (P555 million), Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri (P182 million), and Senator Ramon B. Revilla, Jr. (P164 million).

Ms. de Lima has the least with P7.7 million.

Neophyte Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go, a former longtime close aide of President Rodrigo R. Duterte, is second to the last with P15.5 million.









Sought for comment, Mr. Go told reporters on the sidelines of the ocular inspection in New Clark City on Wednesday that what he declared is the “truth.”

Also within the top ten richest Senators are Juan Edgardo M. Angara (P139 million); Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon (P97 million); Sherwin T. Gatchalian (P96 million); Grace S. Poe-Llamanzares (P95 million); and Pilar Juliana S. Cayetano (P82 million).

Completing the list are Richard J. Gordon (P71 million); Senate President Vicente C. Sotto (P70 million); Manuel M. Lapid (P69 million); Francis N. Tolentino (P62 million); Maria Lourdes Nancy S. Binay (P59 million); Panfilo M. Lacson (P42 million); Maria Imelda R. Marcos (P29.97 million); Aquilino Martin L. Pimentel III (P29.93 million); Ronald M. dela Rosa (P28 million); Emmanuel Joel J. Villannueva (P26 million); Francis N. Pangilinan (P16 million); and Ana Theresita N. Hontiveros-Baraquel (P15 million). — Charmaine A. Tadalan