How First Gen is expanding its portfolio to meet PHL's power demand December 17, 2024 | 1:55 pm First Gen Corp. is diversifying its energy portfolio to meet the Philippines' power demand, with a strong focus on renewable energy sources like geothermal and solar. Interview Sheldeen Joy Talavera Editing by Jayson Mariñas