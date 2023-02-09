What’s in store for the travel accommodation industry in 2023?

Despite economic challenges, the rebound in hotel markets is expected to continue as countries open their borders, according to an industry expert.

“People are talking about revenge travel. I don’t necessarily believe that one. I think there has always been a desire to travel, and now that the gates have opened up, I see people returning to travel and enjoying themselves, especially in the luxury segment,” Mark Willis, chief executive officer of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, tells BusinessWorld.

Text and interview: Arjay L. Balinbin

Videography/Video editing: Joseph Emmanuel L. Garcia and Earl R. Lagundino