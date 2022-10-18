Home The Nation EXPLAINER: Edsa Carousel: Promising, but government needs to study and invest more
At its height, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic shut down public transportation in the Philippines.
As restrictions loosened, a transport consortium implemented the EDSA Carousel, a dedicated busway spanning the length of the MRT Line 3 along the main thoroughfare of Metro Manila, a city notorious for traffic congestion.
With people reporting back to the office, commuter demand for the busway has shot up.
Primo V. Morillo, convener of The Passenger Forum, in this video, explains what government needs to do to enhance the EDSA Carousel bus service and ease public transport woes.