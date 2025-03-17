Lexus goes to Baguio

1 of 2

LEXUS PHILIPPINES is set to showcase its luxury electrified models up north with the Lexus Roadshow making a stop in Baguio from March 21 to 23, at the Baguio Country Club.

Guests can get up close and personal to the Lexus NX, a midsized SUV hybrid featuring a blend of performance, luxury, and efficiency. A 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain is put to work, offering “smooth and powerful performance.” The NX interior is decidedly premium, with advanced technology, high-quality materials, and comfort-focused features like a larger touchscreen, enhanced audio system, and sophisticated driver assistance systems. It is positioned for “those looking for a refined and eco-friendly driving experience,” said Lexus Philippines in a release.

Also on display is the Lexus RX which is, like the NX, an all-wheel-drive vehicle. One of the best-selling models of the lineup, the RX is a luxury hybrid SUV with premium interiors, advanced technology, and offers “unparalleled comfort.” The signature spindle body design also allows excellent airflow to keep the vehicle cool.

Guests can also view the Lexus LBX, one of the newest models in the Lexus portfolio. The LBX is a subcompact luxury crossover that combines bold styling, advanced technology, and hybrid efficiency in a more accessible package. The LBX offers a sleek design, premium features, and a hybrid powertrain that delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining a smooth and dynamic driving experience.

There will also be the UX 300e, a fully electric compact luxury SUV, offering a smooth, efficient drive with modern tech and a stylish design. It combines eco-friendly performance with premium features for a refined urban driving experience. Moreover, Baguio Country Club now has an EV charging station by Lexus which is compatible with Type 2 charging ports. This is part of Lexus’ commitment to electrification.

During the event, guests can enjoy specially curated refreshments from Kate Reed’s pasty by BCC while engaging with Lexus consultants for an exclusive personalized experience.