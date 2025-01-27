BMW PHL plugs in with X5

1 of 9

Hybrid option now added to fully electrified models

THE ELECTRIFICATION of mobility is well on its way in the country, and we’re seeing an increasing number of options from a myriad of brands across multiple price points — from the relatively affordable to the premium. On its face, this should help facilitate the transition to, or at least adoption of, electrified options.

Yet, while there are many motorists here who have indeed gone for BEVs, it’s hard not to ignore the fact that the country’s public charging infrastructure still leaves much to be desired — and that remains to be a major sticking point keeping many on the ICE part of the fence.

SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp., importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, is known for being one of the stalwart supporters of electric — having released no less than five battery electric vehicles (BEVs) already.

THE PHEV BRIDGE

But there’s a more palatable or easier option available for those wanting to veritably have their cake and eat it, too. If you take a look at electric vehicle sales in the Philippines, hybrids comprise 90% — from mild hybrids to traditional hybrids, and yes, the plug-in hybrids (or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, PHEVs) appear to be the “truest” bridge to the BEV. Users are introduced to the concept and habit of charging a battery, yet do not have to panic when the charge runs low because there’s a good old-fashioned gas- or diesel-fed engine ready to save them — provided, of course, there’s fuel in the tank.

As mentioned, BMW Philippines already has a handful of BEV models. Now, it’s opening another subcategory in the electrified realm — taking advantage of import duty relief enacted starting in the second quarter of 2024 through the expanded Executive Order No. 12 plus the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA). This means that hybrid vehicles sourced from outside the ASEAN region — which already enjoy free-trade benefits courtesy of the AFTA (ASEAN Free Trade Area) — will get a similar leg up as their fully electric counterparts until 2028.

Enter the BMW X5 xDrive50e M Sport. Priced at P6.99 million, this now becomes the sole representative here of the iconic SUV model which started it all for BMW SUVs at the turn of the century.

The plug-in hybrid variant (which is Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program coding-exempt) belongs to the current-generation X5, and similarly gets the good looks of its siblings. Up front, we start with the signature kidney grille — here getting what BMW calls Iconic Glow, basically some strategically placed lighting for added visibility, and drama, at night.

Flanking it are LED lamps with a high-beam assistant which, through a camera positioned in the rearview mirror, detects a variety of things such as light conditions. The system will switch automatically from high to low beam when oncoming traffic is detected and during certain conditions.

Being an M Sport variant means it gets touches here and there that make it look even more appealing and aggressive — such as 21-inch M light-alloy double spoke wheels with run-flat mixed tires (with air-pressure monitoring) and M Sport brakes.

The X5 PHEV also gets an adaptive two-axle air suspension system and allows users to adjust the ride height through a control button in the cabin. And because it’s an X model, you get BMW’s all-wheel-drive capability.

In the bay resides a gas-sipping BMW TwinPower Turbo engine — a three-liter, in-line six-cylinder heart — supplemented by a synchronous motor that, when fully charged, lets the driver go on a pure-electric drive for up to 118 kilometers through a 25.7-kWh battery pack, per WLTP. Total system output is a stout 489hp and 700Nm.

Fitted with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, the X5 can get from a standstill to 100kph in 4.8 seconds — onto a top rate of 250kph. Alone, the internal combustion engine will give you, at best, double-digit fuel economy, but the electric motor kicking in during hybrid or even pure-electric mode, well, you know can stretch that range and your fuel even longer.

INSIDE STORY

BMW’s cabin execution, to my mind, has always been top-notch, and the X5 PHEV is no different. Designers offer an embarrassment of riches by way of material selection. There’s a lot to take in and admire — such as the fine-wood trim Poplar Grain Anthracite-brown wood accent on the dash and elsewhere.

A freestanding screen houses both the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch widescreen display for the infotainment system. Be aware that there will be a bit of a learning curve as you get used to navigating menus and controls for functions like the air-conditioning — which offers four zones, by the way. But the driver will have a choice of either touchscreen or the newest iteration of the iDrive on the console. Redundant, perhaps, or maybe BMW wants you to have choices.

At any rate, the infotainment system finds its voice through a Harman Kardon Surround sound system, which I found to be thoroughly well-tuned as I played music through Apple CarPlay.

The BMW X5 PHEV also features the brand’s Connected Services which can keep your vehicle fully up to date through over-the-air software updates — which are free, by the way. The multi-power-adjustment sports seats with memory and lumbar support feature what BMW calls Sensafin Décor Stitching upholstery. The seating position is generous with plenty of head and elbow room. You get a nice perch in the X5 from which you can take in more of the road and the periphery.

With the front row adjusted to my preference, I sat in the second row and found adequate legroom. What I would have liked to see though is a panoramic sunroof to provide even more visual cues of space. I guess a sunroof is really something you don’t think about until it’s not there. There’s also a manually deployed sunblind for left and right passengers. This feature has become a must in more premium vehicles.

A two-way tailgate gives access to the cargo hold, whose floor is a little elevated to accommodate the large PHEV battery underneath. It still promises decent capacity for users’ needs.

A BMW Digital Key “enables customers to lock and unlock (the vehicle) through security-enhanced ultra-wideband (UWB) radio technology with compatible smartphones running the iOS or Android operating system. Optimized smartphone integration, the personalized BMW ID and a Personal eSIM designed to work with new 5G mobile technology are also on hand,” said BMW Philippines. Charging options have also been integrated into the My BMW App.

“I’ve had this car for about three months… I think the highlights of this vehicle are its air suspension, and the 100 kilometers of electric range. When you put it in full electric mode, it’s really quiet,” shared San Miguel Corp.’s Jacob Ang in a speech.

“The price gives us a chance to offer our customers a car with all the equipment already there… plus a full suite of driver aids. It has everything you want and more,” added SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. President Spencer Yu. “Whether we will follow this up with more hybrid models or not depends on market acceptability of this model, but we promise our customers that they will not be disappointed.”

The asking price is bundled with a portable “flexi” charger, five-year/200,000-km comprehensive BMW warranty, and an eight-year/120,000-km warranty for the electric battery.