Country’s biggest MG facility opens in Greenhills

THE FAMOUS automotive row on EDSA just added another piece to its growing collection of marques. MG Greenhills, owned and operated by Britannica United Motors, Inc., was recently inaugurated by executives of MG Philippines and the aforementioned dealership group.

Located at 500 EDSA, Greenhills, San Juan City, MG Greenhills is the largest local facility of the British-heritage auto brand. It stands on a 1,900-sq.m. piece of prime real estate, upon which the 1,650-sq.m. dealership rises. In a release, MG Philippines said it is “another major step in strengthening the presence of MG in the Philippines and giving Filipino motorists access to high-quality MG cars.”

During the inauguration, MG Philippines President Felix Jiang told this writer that the company expects to have around 60 dealerships open by yearend.

Meanwhile, Britannica United Motors, Inc. President Jan Andrew Po said in a separate interview that the group now has nine MG facilities: MG Greenhills, MG Libis, MG Congressional, MG Calasiao, MG Iloilo, MG Bacolod, MG Valencia, MG Davao, and MG General Santos. “We’re still working on MG Tagum now, and we’re going to start on construction at some point,” he told “Velocity.” Additionally, the company is exploring the idea of putting up retail (1S) sites.

MG Greenhills features 19 service bays and 11 lifters, plus a six-car display showroom. “We’re focusing on improving the service infrastructure,” Mr. Po added, and explained that the service areas MG Libis and MG Congressional will be devoted solely for PMS (preventive maintenance service), with major repair work being diverted to MG Greenhills or the MG service center on Quezon Avenue. “Libis and Congressional now become express service centers,” he said.

MG Greenhills is said to boast MG-certified technicians working with the “latest diagnostic tools and equipment, ensuring accurate assessments and effective maintenance.” Britannica promises “clear and upfront pricing, with no hidden charges.” At the dealership, customers wait in comfort in “well-appointed waiting areas with amenities such as free Wi-Fi, refreshments, and entertainment options.”

Britannica can take care of bringing vehicles for repair to Greenhills or Quezon Avenue via tow truck if there are major issues with it, but Mr. Po said that if it still runs, then he suggests the customer bring it straight to either location for a quicker resolution.

The executive credits SAIC Motor Philippines for making spare parts readily available for MG’s PMS customers. “For instance, after the (Typhoon Carina) flooding, we had a total of 19 cars brought in for flood-damage repairs. We’re already done with 15,” Mr. Po shared, and added that they’re currently at 97% fill rate. “(MG Philippines) has reinforced its service process, and investment for parts. Currently, I think the parts inventory is eight times the level it was at three years ago.”

Along with its internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered offerings, MG in the Philippines has already been in the EV (electric vehicle) space for a while now, with several offerings in the BEV portfolio — namely the MG 4, MG Cyberster, MG Marvel R and MG ZS EV. “Awareness about electric vehicles is something that has to be improved still,” he commented.

As it stands though, Britannica boasts of a DC charger in MG Libis, and Mr. Po promised to put more of the same at MG Quezon Avenue and MG Greenhills. Notably, he said that, for the meantime, the charger at Libis is brand agnostic; any EV with a CS2 port can be charged for free.

MG Greenhills is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries and appointments, contact (0993-GRHILLS). — Kap Maceda Aguila