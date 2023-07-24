Here Wigo again

1 of 8

The second-gen Wigo is a Toyota temblor in the entry-level segment

THE COUNTRY’s leading automotive brand just reissued its missive in the entry-level segment — service notice that it’s ready for more action.

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently unveiled the all-new version of its best-selling hatchback, the Toyota Wigo, in a very festive fashion at the TriNoma Mall in Quezon City. On the display at activity center of the shopping complex were six Wigo units, unveiled simultaneously after a dance number. There’s obvious importance ascribed to this new-generation Wigo.

Last year, TMP sold a total of 174,106 vehicles (including 861 Lexus units). The Vios unsurprisingly paced sales with 34,465 cars, followed by the Hilux pickup with 24,537 units, Innova MPV with 17,810, Fortuner SUV with 16,925, and Rush MPV/SUV with 14,871.

After these five nameplates comes the Wigo, effectively the company’s entry point into its stable of offerings in terms of pricing. A total of 14,306 of them were sold last year, and if you do the math, that’s an average of 1,192 units moved in a month — surely nothing to sneeze at. And the company is ready to up the ante (see our interview with a TMP executive below).

The full-model-change Wigo, per dealer materials made available in advance to “Velocity,” is meant to “focus on customer-appreciated specs while keeping its affordability.”

And according to TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto in a release, “This is a very exciting launch for us at Toyota Motor Philippines because we know that the Wigo is one of the favorite Toyota models of Filipinos. The Wigo has given many new car buyers their memorable first car experience. In fact, we have given thrill and joy to more than 149,000 Wigo owners since the model was introduced in the country in 2014.”

As we previously reported in “Velocity,” the new-generation Wigo is longer by 70 millimeters (mm), stretching 3,760mm. The wheelbase is also longer (plus 70mm), now measuring 2,525mm. It is wider (plus 65mm) and stands lower (minus 15mm). These numbers also result in more interior space — surely a plus for anyone looking for peso-stretching value.

Powering all variants is a three-cylinder, 12-valve, DOHC 1.0-liter engine putting out 67ps and 89Nm. It runs on 175/65 R14 tires, receives split-type LED headlamps, a clearance lamp, and front fog lamps. The G grade’s exclusive fitments include an LED high mount stop lamp, power adjusting and folding sideview mirrors, side turn signal lamp, a rear spoiler, digital manual climate control system, four speakers (instead of two), and more.

The Wigo is also said to promise better handling and performance. “NVH levels have improved,” declared Mr. Okamoto to “Velocity” shortly after the unveiling. It shares a DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture) platform with the Raize, Vios, Avanza, and Veloz.

Manufactured in Indonesia, the all-new Wigo comes in three trims, with pricing as follows: Wigo G (P729,000), Wigo E (P684,000), and Wigo J (P609,000). The top two grades are equipped with CVT; the J comes with a manual transmission.

The all-new Wigo is given electronic power steering, smart keyless entry, and a push-start ignition system for the G. The G and E variants’ onboard eight-inch display audio system is said to be ready for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

SRS air bags, two Isofix tether anchors, vehicle stability control and hill start assist are among the car’s safety features. The all-new Wigo comes in the following exterior colors: Red Mica Metallic, Orange Metallic, Yellow SE, Silver Metallic, Gray Metallic, and White.

For more information, open your browser and visit toyota.com.ph/wigo. If you haven’t yet, follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook and Instagram, ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter, and join the Viber community at Toyota PH.