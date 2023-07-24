Hyundai-branded EV charging station at SM Mall of Asia

1 of 3

HYUNDAI MOTOR Philippines (HMPH) and SM Supermalls last week inaugurated their first of six branded electric vehicle charging stations. Located on the third level of the North Parking Building of SM Mall of Asia, a maximum of three electric vehicles can be accommodated simultaneously. Charging through the Wallbox Pulsar Plus 7.4 kW (Type 2) AC devices is for free, and customers only need to pay for the regular parking fee. The service is also brand agnostic; any electric or PHEV can plug in.

Five other similar facilities are set to go online in the coming days: The Podium (July 21), SM City Fairview (July 25), SM City Clark (July 28), SM City Cebu (Aug. 8), and SM Lanang Premier (Sept. 2).

In a speech, HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete said that this alliance is aligned with the company’s efforts toward a worry-free ownership experience for EV users. Teaming up with SM Supermalls, he continued, makes sense because the two firms also share a sustainability vision.

Meanwhile, HMPH President Dongwook Lee explained that “Progress for Humanity,” Hyundai’s global vision, is based on the belief that (Hyundai), as an automaker, has to be more proactive when responding to climate change compared to companies in other industries.” He stressed, “We look after and uplift both people and the planet.”

HMPH has been “laying the foundation to this journey through the establishment of certified EV dealers. Out of the 10 in the pipeline, we currently have five that are fully operational: Alabang, Commonwealth, Makati, Pampanga and Pasig,” Mr. Lee explained.

Next month, the company will roll out Phase 1 of its customer program, specifically its 24/7 call center and roadside assistance service. Phase 2, the executive revealed, “is in the works focusing on EV owners and the V2V or vehicle-to-vehicle charging service.”

As for the partnership with SM, Mr. Lee maintained, “Although locally we have barely touched the surface, we are grateful that we have the opportunity to work with like-minded corporations such as SM. This valuable relationship strengthens and helps realize our mission as a mobility solutions provider.”

For his part, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan declared, “Our chief advocate for sustainability, Mr. Hans T. Sy, has instilled in us the importance of ensuring the safety of the communities, employees, and customers across all SM Prime developments. As he puts it, this is the only way we can sleep well at night. This is why we make a commitment to help the government make sustainable mobility and transportation more accessible to the Filipino people.”

He asserted that SM is the first mall chain to offer free charging facilities for electric vehicles — having starting a year ago. The service is now available in 28 SM malls nationwide, with the number soon to reach 50. Mr. Tan described Hyundai as a partner brand that shares the same goals. “By partnering with Hyundai, we will build on our long-term strategy toward zero emissions for a more sustainable future.”