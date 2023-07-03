Indelible Merc

1 of 8

The best-selling model’s best version yet is now here

THE UPDATED ITERATION of the most successful model from Mercedes-Benz in terms of sales is now in the Philippines. With 2.6 million units sold worldwide over 15 years (if you count its predecessor GLK), the Mercedes-Benz GLC’s upgrade comes on the heels of the C-Class — its mechanical twin — rehash.

No doubt, the most significant change in the GLC refresh is that it is now an EQ Boost mild hybrid. A 48-volt integrated starter generator supplies assistive grunt (20kW of it) alongside the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder internal combustion engine (ICE). Maximum power is 204hp (at 6,100rpm); peak torque of 320Nm can be realized from 2,000 to 4,000rpm. The nine-speed 9G-Tronic transmission allows the driver to access the performance promises. Compared to the outgoing ICE-powered model, the new GLC is five percent more fuel-efficient, said Mercedes-Benz Philippines Assistant Vice-President for Product Planning Benjie Bautista.

In a release, Auto Nation Group, Inc. (local distributor of the Stuttgart-headquartered luxury automaker) said, “The new GLC is a culmination of years of dedication, of passion and innovation by Mercedes-Benz engineers and designers. The new GLC is bigger, sleeker and sportier… (embracing) its rough-and-ready personality in the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, and it promises an unparalleled driving experience, that blends power and efficiency like never before.”

Mercedes-Benz Philippines explained that the “innovative design language” first seen in the new C-Class has been carried and translated into a luxury SUV form in the GLC — “from the exterior design characteristics all the way to the seamless and extensively digitized interior wherein it can bring all these luxurious touches to a wider market.”

The lone variant here, the GLC 200 4Matic, is priced at P5.19 million. Even if it’s still not yet an all-new iteration, there are enough changes to warrant attention — aside from the aforementioned electrification of the power plant.

It boasts an Avantgarde-trim exterior, supplied with high-performance LED headlamps and two-section taillamps. The vehicle rides on 19-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in tremolite. There are dimensional changes, too, as the GLC grows longer in wheelbase by 15mm and by 58mm in actual length.

All-digital ease defines the cabin and experiencing it — from the voice-activated MBUX system (just say “Hey Mercedes”) to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Gone are the analog gauges — supplanted by an 11.9-inch central display touchscreen and 12.3-inch instrument cluster. Your content will find expression through the Burmester 3D Surround Sound System, hooked up to 15 speakers boasting total output of 710 watts. Customization of ambient lighting hue is possible, with an array of 64 colors to choose from. Additionally, front occupants can conveniently charge their mobile device wirelessly.

Mercedes-Benz said that “more adventurous” motoring is possible with the Offroad driving mode, or just choose Dynamic Select for worry-free, everyday purposes. Behind the rear seats, the GLC accommodates 620 liters of cargo. With the rear-row seatbacks down, the capacity grows to 1,680 liters.

The GLC receives Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, and Active Brake Assist with Pedestrian Protection for added safety and convenience, while the Guard 360-degrees feature “ensures your vehicle’s security while you’re away.”

When asked about when car buyers here might see the new version of the sibling SUVs of the GLC, namely the GLA and GLB, Auto Nation Group Chief Operating Officer Francis Jonathan Ang teased, “Maybe we’ll announce soon.”

As for electrics? “I’m very excited with the Mercedes-Benz technology in the EQ lineup,” the executive continued, and promised, “We will electrify before the end of the year. We will soon have the relevant models that we see people in the Philippines demanding.”

For more information, visit www.mercedes-benz.ph/glc. The model is available for viewing at the Mercedes-Benz Bonifacio Global City showroom.