Tripping the electric fantastic

A glimpse of Kia’s near future at the Seoul Mobility Show

THE 2023 Seoul Mobility Show, featuring over 150 companies from eight countries, welcomed two media delegations from the Philippines last week — one sponsored by Kia, and another by Hyundai. It’s tempting to view this as a continued resurgence of the sibling South Korean-headquartered auto brands in the Philippines, especially since the show is largely geared for local media and attendees.

Kia appropriately chose the venue to fully unveil what will be its flagship electric SUV, the EV9. The Korean domestic market can expect units of the three-row model to roll out by the second quarter, while the rest of the world will slowly get vehicles starting the second half of the year.

Everything is playing to the tune of the brand’s reimagination, said Kia Executive Vice-President and Head of Kia Global Design Karim Habib. “Kia redefined its brand in 2021 and has been steadily working toward developing products that inspire customers as well as services and solutions that add new meaning to our relationships with customers… the EV9, as Korea’s first large electric SUV equipped with innovative technologies and exceptional spatiality, will deliver a driving experience that will completely transform how we view and engage in mobility.”

Over lunch with the media delegation, “Velocity” asked Kia Philippines President Manny Aligada about when the car buyers here can expect the EV9. “We need to meet fundamental technical requirements first. My concern with the EV9 (which is more advanced than the EV6 the company launched recently) is if we don’t get the tech to work.” Fair point, as the Kia EV9 represents the brand’s acceleration of transition to becoming a “sustainable mobility solutions provider” and brings “fresh thinking, design, and technology,” technology that our infrastructure and connectivity just aren’t ready for in their present state.

Still, it’s tempting to see the inevitable future.

The EV9 is based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (or E-GMP), and promises “athletic performance,” to go with a range of over 541 kilometers, according to the WLTP. An ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability can give the EV9 enough juice for 239 kilometers in just 15 minutes.

The front fascia assumes a futuristic look as it boasts diverse lighting elements: a digital pattern lighting grille, small-cube LED projector headlights, and Star Map Signature Lighting for the front LED daytime running lamps (DRLs). Depending on the variant, the SUV may be equipped with 19-inch, 20-inch, or 21-inch aerodynamic wheels.

From the side, the EV9 appears hefty, with the proportions of a “classic SUV.” It gets rather short overhangs as well, surely adding to the space within and to maneuverability. The rear gets the Star Map LED treatment as well, serving to emphasize the width of the vehicle and make it consistent with the front appearance. An angular shoulder line connects with the tailgate panel for a “sophisticated and strong posture,” says Kia.

The car maker adds that the three-row seating is helped along by the flat floor of the E-GMP platform, for more interior space compared to regular internal-combustion-engine-powered models. “The second and third rows can be folded flat, expanding the utility of EV9 for leisure purposes, such as camping, in conjunction with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature.” This is made possible through an Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU), enabling the discharging of energy from the vehicle battery. Up to 3.68kW can be used to power appliances, charge laptops and such.

Back to the seating, it offers flexibility through four configurations: Bench and three types of standalone seats (Basic, Relaxation, or Swivel [which allows for a face-to-face “meeting” within]). In the cockpit, the EV9 gets a large Panoramic Wide Display that connects a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a five-inch air-conditioning display system, and a 12.3-inch infotainment display system in one seamless screen.

The EV9 is the first Kia to employ a column-type shift-by-wire (SBW) system with an integrated start button “to enable intuitive and simple vehicle operation from ignition to driving and parking.”

The future is clearly on display in the EV9, which boasts Level 3 (conditional) autonomy. It has a Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) and navigation map information on the GT Line variant, and accommodates over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Its autonomous features, which will obviously be available in territories which can accommodate its system demands, utilize 15 sensors, including two lidars — “enabling it to scan for and detect objects in a full 360-degree field of view, enabling it to detect and react to the road and other users to prevent potential collisions.” Users can access the Kia Connect Store to add functionalities as desired.

Additional features are enabled by Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), which lets the EV9 to park itself automatically. The driver, whether aboard or outside the vehicle, can initiate the procedure using the Kia Digital Key 2. Ultrasonic sensors are used to detect obstacles, the EV9 is positioned into the designated parking space — with the system governing the accelerator, brakes, and gearshift. When an obstruction is detected, the EV9’s brakes are automatically applied. A Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) is also available to prevent collisions with oncoming vehicles when reversing.

Other advanced features enhancing passenger safety include Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), and Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA). A Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC) ensures safe driving on highways and automobile-only roads, while Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) enables lane changes and uses a hands-on detection (HOD) sensor to ensure driver engagement.

As the recently launched EV6 will presumably get more interest here in the Philippines, here’s hoping that our country’s electric infrastructure and connectivity capabilities continue to improve to a point when we can have even better electric vehicles.

Yes, like the EV9.