CALTEX, marketed by Chevron Philippines, Inc. (CPI), recently awarded the winners of its “Caltex Fuel Your Fortune” raffle promo. For every P500 single-receipt purchase of any Caltex Fuel with Techron, Delo, Havoline lubricants, and Techron Concentrate Plus, customers received a raffle entry for a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner and P5,000 worth of Caltex StarCash. The promo ran from Aug. 8 to Oct. 30 last year.

Said CPI Country Chairman Billy Liu, “We at Caltex are more than grateful to give back to our customers for the continued trust and support they’ve been giving us. We will continue to strengthen our service offerings to ensure that our customers will always have a smooth and wonderful journey. Our warmest congratulations to all the winners.”

The three lucky winners of a brand new 2022 Toyota Fortuner are Benzen Llamado from Iloilo, Jupiter Bacaoat from Baguio, and Leopoldo Concel from Taguig City. The awarding was held at a Caltex station in J.P. Rizal, Makati. The three winners received the keys and papers for the formal turnover of their Toyota Fortuner units.

Mr. Bacaoat shared, “I have been a user of Caltex products and services for almost two years now since there are a lot of Caltex stations in Baguio, which is very convenient for me. I’m thankful to Caltex for this promotion and of course for winning the grand prize that we will surely make use of.” An additional 200 lucky motorists won P5,000 worth of Caltex StarCash.