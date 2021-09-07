DITO CME Holdings Corp. announced on Tuesday that its subsidiary DITO Telecommunity Corp. has passed the second technical audit on its committed coverage and speeds.

“With respect to item (a), the calculated National Population Coverage (percentage) is 52.75%,” DITO CME said, quoting a notice from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). This means that the new telco player has a capacity to cover more than half of the country’s population.

“With respect to item (b), the minimum average broadband speeds (Mbps) delivered are 89.13 Mbps and 853.96 Mbps for all 4G (fourth-generation) and 5G sites, respectively…” it added in its disclosure to the stock exchange.

DITO Telecommunity committed to cover 51.01% of the national population and render a minimum average broadband speed of 55 Mbps in its second year of operations.

If it fails, the government must recall the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and frequencies awarded to it and keep its performance bond of P25 billion.

In its first technical audit earlier this year, the NTC declared DITO Telecommunity compliant with its requirement to cover 37.03% of the country’s population and provide a minimum average broadband speed of 27 Mbps in its first year of service. R.G. Manabat & Co. conducted the technical audit.

Shares in DITO CME, a holding firm led by businessman Dennis A. Uy, closed higher by 1.97% or 17 centavos at P8.79 each on Tuesday. — Arjay L. Balinbin