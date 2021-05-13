FOOD manufacturer Universal Robina Corp. (URC) said it is working on introducing healthier products by increasing its wellness criteria on top of its efforts to make its production process safer and more sustainable.

“We are also working on providing a lot of alternative materials, working on lower sodium, lower sugar formulations, and also increasing the wellness criteria of our product portfolio and introducing more and more healthy product lines into our portfolio,” President and Chief Executive Officer Irwin C. Lee said during the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Thursday.

URC also said that in the past year, it had developed products and brands that respond to “COVID-accentuated consumer trends of health, value for money, shift to in-home, and affordable indulgence.”

The company also shared its planned product supply chain transformation, which focuses on sustainability efforts to reduce costs and wastes. It is partnering up with various organizations to achieve sustainability in its production processes.

“Since 2018, we have made considerable progress and we now use less energy, less water, less packaging material per kilo of product we make,” Mr. Lee said.

On Wednesday, URC stocks at the local bourse went up by 1.52% to close at P134 from P132. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte