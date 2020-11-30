Uniqlo opens branches in Pasay, Parañaque, Zamboanga and Butuan

UNIQLO has opened a roadside store in Pasay City, and has plans to open in-mall stores in Parañaque, Zamboanga, and Butuan early next year.

Uniqlo has found that roadside stores are successful in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and in the Philippines. A roadside store promises a simple, local, one-stop shopping experience for customers to enjoy a quick and convenient trip close to their home. The Uniqlo Blue Bay Walk Roadside store in Pasay City, which officially opened on Nov. 27, is one of them.

The store includes a parking lot for customers and is carefully designed to ensure that there is space and accessibility for all: for families with children, for elderly people, and for people with disabilities. Free parking is available for the first three hours for customers who spend a minimum single-receipt purchase of P500.

Uniqlo is also set to open more stores in Paranaque, Zamboanga and Butuan.

It will be opening a branch at SM City Sucat brand at the Ground Level of Building B on Dec. 18. Residents from nearby areas will be able to shop a wide variety of items in 1,014 sqm of shopping space.

Following this, Uniqlo will also open two new retail stores in Mindanao in the first quarter (Spring/Summer) of 2021.

It will open its first store in Zamboanga City at SM MindPro. The store will be located at the ground floor near the main entrance of the mall. Accessible from the main road, this new store will offer a 766 sqm of shopping space. It will also open a store in Uniqlo SM City Mall Butuan. The store will occupy 859 sqm of shopping space and will be strategically located on the ground floor of the mall.

All three new stores will showcase the latest and complete line-up of Uniqlo LifeWear, carrying all items for women, men, kids and babies, including Uniqlo shirts, pants, jeans, denims, dresses, the AIRism collection, and UV Protection pieces.

For updates, visit Uniqlo Philippines’ website at www.uniqlo.com/ph and follow its social media accounts.