ABOUT 20 Filipinos in India have been infected with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) amid a second wave of infections in the Southeast Asian country triggered by a double-mutant variant, Manila’s ambassador to Delhi said on Tuesday.

Of the total cases, two have already died within less than a week, Ambassador Ramon S. Bagatsing, Jr. told a televised news briefing. “It is really bad here,” he said.

Mr. Bagatsing said the migrant Filipinos tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23 and died three days later.

“Parang traydor talaga itong virus na ito. Ang buong India ay naghihirap (This virus is really like a traitor. The whole of India is suffering),” he said.

Meanwhile, the envoy urged the Philippine government to impose a ban on the entry of travellers from India.

“We cannot underestimate this virus. Definitely, if other countries are stopping the travel of Indians to their countries, that is something our government should seriously consider,” he said.

The proposed travel ban on India would be discussed in the meeting of the government’s pandemic task force on April 27, Presidential spokesperson Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr. said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza