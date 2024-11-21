BusinessWorld Forecast 2025 to explore PHL’s path towards steady growth

THE PHILIPPINES is still poised to become one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia next year, but it faces challenges in maintaining the momentum.

BusinessWorld Forecast 2025, “PH Forward: Towards A Sustained Growth Path,” will once again gather the Philippine business community to discuss the outlook for the economy, as well as challenges and trends that can impact growth.

The forum will feature a keynote speech by Finance Undersecretary and Chief Economist Domini S. Velasquez on the “Outlook and Agenda for the Philippine Economy in 2025.” She will discuss the country’s growth prospects and how momentum can be sustained amid global challenges and uncertainties.

Zafer Mustafaoglu, country director for the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei at the World Bank, will also deliver a keynote on “Propelling the Philippines towards Excellence in the Global Market.”

Pavit Ramachandran, country director for the Philippines at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will discuss the topic “Sustaining Philippines’ Growth in Stabilizing Global Economy” in a video message.

These keynotes will be complemented with a presentation by McKinsey & Co. Manila Managing Partner Jon Canto on his investment outlook for the Philippines for 2025.

The forum also features several panel discussions on key issues facing the Philippine economy.

The first panel, “Gearing the Investment Space for Sustained Economic Growth,” will feature top executives who will discuss the next steps to boost investments in the country. Speakers for this panel are George S. Uy-Tioco, Jr., chief financial officer of GT Capital Holdings, Inc.; Cosette Canilao, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.; Maria Carmela Laarni G. Felicidario, chief operating officer at Global Dominion Financing, Inc.; Erwin G. Pato, executive vice-president for treasury, finance, and planning at SM Investments Corp.; and Alberto De Larrazabal, senior managing director, chief finance, and finance group head at Ayala Corp.; and Mr. Canto of McKinsey.

The second panel, “Infrastructure, Mobility, and Real Estate: Pillars of Long-Term Economic Growth,” will explore how these industries are paving the way for long-term growth and development in the Philippines. Sharing their insights are Jamie Alfonso Zobel De Ayala, chief executive officer of AC Mobility; Jean-Baptiste Dreanic, deputy general manager of Engie Services Philippines; and Roderick Danao, chairman and senior partner of PwC Philippines.

Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco will discuss the topic “Philippine Tourism: Maximizing Present Gains and Building its Sustainable Future” in her fireside chat.

A panel discussion on “Keeping Retail’s Pace with Consumers’ Changing Ways” will highlight the latest shifts in the consumer market and the strategies to serve consumers better. It will feature Vicky Abad, managing director at Ipsos Philippines Inc.; Sherisa Nuesa, chairperson at Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc.; and Jennifer Echevarria, vice-president for enterprise data and strategic services at Globe Telecom.

The panel on “Supercharging Philippine Businesses and Workforces in the AI Age” will discuss artificial intelligence’s impact on companies. It will feature Peter Maquera, president and CEO of Microsoft Philippines; Pia Azarcon, managing partner for consulting at IBM Philippines; Gian Paulo Dela Rama, chief product officer of Sprouts Solutions and head of Sprout AI Labs; and Dominic Ligot, founder, CEO, and CTO of Cirrolytix.

Dr. Jesus Felipe, distinguished professor at the De Le Salle University Carlos L. Tiu School of Economics, will talk about “Priming Philippine Economy’s Growth Through Timely Policies” in a fireside chat.

Anthony Oundjian, managing director and senior partner at Boston Consulting Group, will share his insights on the topic: “Managing the Generational Divide in the Workplace.”

The forum will be hosted by TV5 News Anchor Jester Delos Santos. Sessions will be moderated by BusinessWorld journalists — Editor-in-Chief Cathy Rose A. Garcia, Corporate News Editor Arjay L. Balinbin, Research Head Mark T. Amoguis, Reporters Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson and Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, and Multimedia Producer Patricia B. Mirasol.

BusinessWorld Forecast 2025 is supported by gold sponsors Ayala Corp., Federal Land NRE Global, Megaworld Corp., SM Investments Corp., and SM Supermalls; silver sponsors are BDO Unibank, Inc., Engie Services Philippines, Global Dominion Financing, Inc., Globe Telecom, Inc., and San Miguel Corp.; bronze sponsors are FWD Insurance, Manila Electric Company, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, SGV & Co., Shang Properties, Standard Chartered Bank, Gokongwei Group and Megawide Construction Corp.; partner organizations are Asian Consulting Group; American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines; British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines; Management Association of the Philippines; Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Philippine Franchise Association; and Philippine Retailers Association; and media partners One News and The Philippine STAR.