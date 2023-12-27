MANILA – The Philippines’ auction for a P170.6 billion ($3 billion) upgrade of its main international airport attracted four bidders, the transportation ministry said on Wednesday.

Firms that submitted bids were the Manila International Airport Consortium, Asian Airport Consortium, GMR Airports Consortium, and SMC SAP & Co Consortium, the bids and awards committee said.

The transportation ministry will award in the first quarter the 15-year concession that is extendable by another 10 years. — Reuters